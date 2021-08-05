Kankakee Nuscotomek team returns from Palomino World Series

When July turns to August, young athletes typically have shifted from summer sports such as baseball, softball and track and field to fall sports such as football, volleyball and soccer. But for a small group of ballplayers from Manteno, Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, the summer season didn’t end until last weekend.

A total of 10 players from the four schools played in last weekend’s Palomino World Series in Laredo, Texas. They were joined by four other teams from the United States and a team from Puerto Rico to complete the six-team tournament, with Nuscotomek finishing 1-2.

“It would have been nice to go and win the whole thing, obviously, but I think the kids got more out of playing the game against new kids than they did the outcome,” coach Steve Cantway said. “It’s bigger than baseball for me, and I think it is for them, too.”

For Manteno’s Alex Juranich, who was joined by teammates Nolan Aicher and Edan Perez, the ability to travel near the United States-Mexico border to meet different ballplayers from around the country, and Puerto Rico, was a blessing.

“I was talking to a kid from Puerto Rico, and he was telling me about the culture and how they do things and play ball,” Juranich said.

“I learned a lot from him, and it’s so different how people do things [and] can take that [and] apply that and become a different ballplayer.

“The main thing they were talking about was staying prepped and focused. A lot of those guys play all day and keep their focus, and that’s why they’re such great ballplayers.”

The memorable experiences weren’t limited to new greetings. For the Willis family, Alex had the chance to play for his dad, Dave, who served as an assistant coach, and his brother, Drew, played on the team in the tournament they won to advance to the World Series.

“It was pretty cool to be down there, and it was just an awesome experience,” Alex said. “Just going to the mall, seeing the town — it was really nice.”

Alex also had arguably the team’s highlight on the field during the course of their three contests when he hit an inside-the-park grand slam during the team’s 10-5 loss to host Laredo.

“We had the bases loaded with two outs, so we had to get some runs on the board,” Alex said. “I had a 1-0 count and saw a pitch right down the middle, so I had to go for it.

“I hit it over [the outfielder’s] head, so I had to turn on the speed.”

For Juranich and his Panther teammates, playing for the Nuscotomek team was a chance to get a few more games in before the trio splits for college later this month. As three key pieces of a Manteno team that became the new program standard for almost every team record, spending a few more games on the diamond together was too good to pass up.

“We’re never going to shy away from playing the game as long as we can, and we’re going to play through college,” Juranich said. “Baseball only takes you so far, though, so staying together and keeping that chemistry and bringing it down to Laredo was a different experience.”