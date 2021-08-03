Peotone adds new athletic director, looking to fill holes in softball and boys basketball

Senior student-athletes at Peotone High School this fall will be playing sports for the school’s fourth different athletic director during their four-year tenures. But Paul Taeuber is hoping to put a stop to the continual nameplate changing in the school’s AD office.

With former Athletic Director Brandon Owens being promoted as the new director of curriculum and instruction earlier this year, Taeuber was hired to replace Owens as the school’s new athletic director and assistant principal last month.

“My hope is that I do want to provide some stability to the athletic director position,” Taeuber said. “I do have connections with the area, and I’m a small-school guy who wants to do his best and serve the community in the best way possible.”

Although Taeuber has no administrative experience, the 2004 Trinity Christian College graduate brings plenty of experience from his previous stint at Hinckley-Big Rock High School, where he spent the past 14 years teaching and coaching multiple sports, such as boys and girls soccer and basketball.

“It’s a big transition, and it’s looking at things from a different perspective than what I was as a coach or a teacher, but the foundation that has been built working with principal Jason Spang has been great,” Taeuber said. “There’s been a tone of support. ... The work that Brandon Owens did last year, I’m kind of looking to build off his framework.”

For Taeuber, the opportunity to enter the administrative side of operations as well as to get the chance to be a part of a small-town community was something the veteran couldn’t pass up.

“For me, it’s the administrative experience, but it’s also about the type of community that I was comfortable with and enjoyed working in,” Taeuber said. “I like to think I like working with schools the size of Peotone because it still has a community and family feel that you sometimes lose in bigger school districts.”

The newest Blue Devil mentioned he’s somewhat familiar with the area given he used to compete against the Blue Devils in nonconference action while he attended Chicago Christian High School from 1996-2000. He also has biked within the area during the past 10 years with his father-in-law, Gerry Van Dam.

“On the academic side, I love working with teachers, and one of my big goals is to help the teachers get the best out of our students,” Taeuber said. “And on the athletic side, it’s similar in that I want to work with the coaches by helping build visions for the future and then really supporting the coaches on what that vision is.”

Not even a full month into his position, Taeuber already has begun reaching out to his coaches by seeking their input on how to build upon the foundation Owens left.

“Taeuber has jumped right in this month seeking input from all coaches,” said Blue Devil girls basketball coach Steve Strough. “I look forward to working with him and seeing what ideas he has for the athletic department.”

Now that Taeuber officially has started his new chapter, he wants to get right into serving the community as efficiently as possible while making sure his student-athletes don’t get distracted in their roles as Blue Devils.

“A lot of it is about serving the community, and so right now, it’s about figuring out how I can best serve the community of Peotone,” Taeuber said. “... Ultimately, I want to serve the needs of the community and to make sure that our student-athletes have a great experience in athletics but they’re never distracted from the idea that they are still students first.”

Along with introducing Taeuber as the new athletic director and principal, the Blue Devils are looking for new head coaches to replace former boys basketball head coach Todd Zasadil and former head softball coach Alexis Bryant.