Local boxer reflects on experience at USA Boxing National Junior Olympics

When Bourbonnais native Jimmy Heil first got into sports as he began kindergarten, he began his athletic career by playing traditional sports such as baseball, basketball and soccer. However, three short years later his perspective on playing sports seemed to change once Heil stumbled upon some boxing clips on the internet around the time he was eight years-old.

It was at that point in time when Heil discovered his new passion while deciding to ditch all his extra-curricular activities in order to begin his amateur boxing career. Just another three short years later, that work seems to have paid off, as Heil qualified for and competed in the 2021 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas, earlier this month as an 11 year-old.

“I don’t really know how I got into boxing,” Heil said. “I think I saw some clips on YouTube and I thought it seemed interesting. So I asked my dad if I could try it and so he took me to the gym and then I fell in love with it.”

What started out as a new passion for Heil boxing quickly became a healthy addiction. Starting in 2018, Heil had begun to put all his other passions and hobbies aside in order to jumpstart his boxing career. He even altered his eating and workout habits, which are some things that are necessary in order to become a proficient boxer.

“If you are boxing then you have to be dedicated,” Travis Heil, Jimmy’s father and assistant coach, said. “So Jimmy runs 3 to 4 miles every day before practice and then works out 2-3 hours every day in the gym. He’s also changed his eating habits, even though he doesn’t like it.

“James is a good kid and I owe a lot of that to Chauncie Greer and Nicholas Irvin, the head coaches and owners of Jabs gym [in Kankakee].”

Three year’s into his young boxing career, Heil has gone on to post a 3-5 overall record, including a 1-1 record this season, which included a championship victory against Will Gray of Illinois in the 2021 Sugar Bert WBC Green Belt National Qualifier event in Mississippi this past May.

The victory helped land him an invite-only bid for the 2021 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics earlier this month, where he went 0-1 in the 70-pound bantamweight division after having a first-round bye.

“Winning the Sugar Bert Tournament to qualify for the Junior Olympics was fun,” Jimmy Heil said. “It was exciting when I first got into the ring; all the nerves went away and I was just ready to fight.”

Although Heil noted he was sort of shocked he managed to qualify for the Junior Olympics, his head coach at Jabs gym, Nicholas Irvin, was far from surprised at the youngster’s incredible feat, despite it coming at such a tender, inexperienced age.

“Heil is good and so I’m not shocked he qualified for the Junior Olympics,” Irvin said. “He belongs there and I hope he got that from being there. ... I expect big things as long as he stays patient and humble.”

Despite not coming away from Texas with a victory, Heil was just happy he got a chance to test his skills while seeing some of his dedication pay off.

“Competing in the Junior Olympics was pretty exciting,” Heil said. “It felt like my hard work paid off.”

Since returning from the Junior Olympics a couple of weeks ago, Heil has gotten right back into training five times a week. On Tuesdays and Thursdays Heil works specifically on his strength and conditioning while on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays he jumps rope, hits the bags, spars and shadow boxes.

“He is unlike any other kid his age,” Irvin said. “Hell, he works harder than some of the teenagers we have come in to work out.

“He wants it and that’s a great thing that will definitely carry on and help him set himself apart from other fighters he encounters.”

Like many amateur boxers Heil came into boxing raw with little talent, but now three years later the 11-year-old right-handed boxer has turned himself into one of the more talented punchers around the country at his age and weight.

“Let’s just say Heil has improved leaps and bounds, as all the kids do once they get into the gym...,” Irvin said. “Heil has come a long way from being a kid that was just attacking forward, throwing shots without a lot of movement ... to now where he’s groovy with nice movement.”