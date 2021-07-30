BASEBALL: Shafer loses perfect game late, holds on as Muskies advance to NABF semis

KANKAKEE — Just over an inning after the thoughts of a perfect game began to creep into his mind, Beecher Muskies ace Bryce Shafer was suddenly faced with the stickiest situation when the Addison Braves had the tying and go-ahead runs on the pond with nobody out in the top of the seventh inning of Friday’s National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional quarterfinals.

After pumping three quick heaters to fan Ethan Oskroba and teammates Corey Schultz and Josiah Zamora ready to rock in the bullpen, Shafer had the quickest of mound meetings with manager Fred LsSage and his infield teammates before quickly striking out the next two batters, as the Muskies held on for a 3-2 victory at Kankakee Community College and are now a win away from a spot in Sunday’s regional title game.

“My first thought was he better not take me out,” Shafer joked of his visit from LeSage. “But I was confident we were gonna be OK; you always have a plan out there, and I had a pretty good idea of what we wanted to do with the next three guys up and was confident we could get them out without contact.

“The guys played great defense behind me and I’m just glad we got those two runs late.”

Those two late runs Shafer spoke of came in the bottom of the sixth, when second baseman Ian Sanders drove in catcher Marty Coyle on a sacrifice fly and Mark Dye’s double that drove in Kendall King.

That damage came half a frame after Shafer’s perfect game bid was broken up with a quick single and walk.

Sanders, who scored the game’s first run on a King single in the second inning, played at Kankakee Community College the past two seasons, with Shafer serving as one of his assistant coaches. He’s one of a handful of players Shafer has coached before playing with on the Muskies, providing the Muskies’ ace with a chance to bond with his players in a new way.

““That’s one thing about this team, the KCC guys, we make sure they’re good character guys and these guys are top-notch,” Shafer said. “And it’s good to see them from a different side than just the coach-player relationship and get to know these guys.”

Sanders credited Shafer with helping him mature both on and off the diamond during his past two years at KCC and also noted that Shafer’s experience as a Chicago Cubs farmhand, one of a handful of former pros on the team, has been great to learn from.

“Freshman year coming into KCC I was an immature guy, but now I’ve matured and become a pretty good ballplayer,” Sanders said. “He was with the Cubs so to learn a lot of stuff from him is absolutely insane.”

For Shafer, his coaching role allows him to remain involved in baseball, but it’s summers with the Muskies where the reigning CSBL Pitcher of the Year, who has an earned run average this season of 0.99 in 54 1/3 innings, can keep his competitive streak.

“The competitiveness is a need that I can’t quite fill coaching, getting out here and that one-on-one feeling on the mound, it helps,” Shafer said. “And it’s fun to come out and try to do my best against guys trying to get to where I’ve been [professional baseball] and show them sometimes they have a little ways to go.

“And the competition is just so much fun so I just wanna do it as long as I can.”

That competition almost got to Shafer Friday when the Braves plated a pair off two doubles, a single and an error before he rallied back with the final three of his 13 strikeouts on the night.

“I was pretty sharp with my command early and towards the end I think I just got a little too relaxed with a three-run lead,” Shafer said. “It was good early, disappointing late, but we figured it out.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shafer allowed two runs (one earned) over four hits and 13 strikeouts in his complete game. King had two RBIs with his two hits and Sanders had a hit, a run and an RBI.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Muskies will be in action against the Mid-Crest Pumas at 2:30 p.m. at KCC today. A win puts them directly into Sunday’s championship game, while a loss would put them in the consolation bracket final, set to immediately follow their 2:30 tilt. Sunday’s championship is scheduled for 12 p.m.