Beecher Muskies to hold NABF Regionals at KCC

Daily Journal Staff Report

After a 29-3 regular season in which they set a team record for winning percentage, the Beecher Muskies have their eyes set on a return trip to this year’s National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series, but first they’ll have to earn it at the NABF Regional they will host at Kankakee Community College this weekend.

The Muskies play in a double-elimination tournament at KCC with a 5:30 p.m. tilt against fellow Chicago Suburban Baseball League opponents, the Addison Braves. The game will follow a 2:30 p.m. tilt between the Mid-Crest Pumas and Chicago Clout.

Win or lose, the Muskies will play again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. If they advance to the championship game, they will find themselves playing at noon, with a potential winner-take-all game to follow.

The Muskies advanced to the NABF World Series in 2019, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament that is held annually in Battle Creek, Mich. The only time the World Series hasn’t been held since the league’s inception 107 years ago was last summer because of COVID-19, giving the Muskies a chance to make back-to-back appearances.

Muskies manager Fred LeSage hailed the team’s pitching staff for their successful 2021, but the dominant record and world series ambitions aren’t what has LeSage happiest. Rather, it’s seeing local high school and college talent develop into ballplayers and men.

“It’s really great when you look at that and get to know some of these guys ...” LeSage said. “We have a great bunch of guys, and it’s really fun. It’s something I’d have given up a long time ago if it wasn’t for how these guys carry themselves.”