BASEBALL: B-B 12-year-olds, Kankakee Nuscotomek headed to championships; B-B 10-year-olds fall in extras

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> <em>The Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League 11-year-old team will not be playing in its state tournament this weekend because of COVID-19 protocols.</em>

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

<strong>Little League Illinois Section 4 Tournament (12-year-olds)</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Jackie Robinson West 9</strong>

Noah Drake’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth was the game-winner for Bradley-Bourbonnais, who saw the visitors from Chicago rally back from a 6-0 deficit to create Friday’s tense finish.

Drake went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Tyler Leitelt, Nick Pignatiello and Liam Martin each added a pair of hits and runs apiece and all drove in a run, with one of Pignatiello’s hits going for a triple. Grady Trammell had two hits and drove in a pair.

Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced to Sunday’s championship game at 6 p.m. at Slater Field in Bourbonnais against the winner of the consolation bracket. A Bradley-Bourbonnais win gives it the section championship and a trip to state. A loss would set up a winner-take-all game at 6 p.m. Monday, also at Slater Field.

<strong>Little League Illinois Substate D Tournament (10-year-olds)</strong>

<strong>Elmhurst 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4 (9 innings)</strong>

Down 3-0 at its last chance at the plate, Bradley-Bourbonnais tied it with three runs on an RBI single from Bennett Meier that scored Max West, a Liam Carlson RBI groundout that scored Meier and a Griffin Urban single that scored Shane Martin.

After Elmhurst went up 4-3 in the eighth, West forced a ninth inning when he scored on an error. The ninth is where Elmhurst plated another before Bradley-Bourbonnais went down in order in the bottom of the frame.

Bradley-Bourbonnais will play again today in the round-robin tournament in River Forest with a 5:30 p.m. game against Ridge Beverly.

<strong>Palomino North Zone Tournament</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Nuscotomek 17, Illiana 0 (4 innings)</strong>

Eight different players scored at least once, with five of those players scoring multiple runs in a dominant effort from the host school at Kankakee High School Friday.

Edan Perez tripled twice, drove in five runs and scored twice. Chase Longtin went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. T Sykes doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in another. Alex Juranich and Nolan Aicher each doubled.

Aicher twirled three no-hit innings before Alex Willis threw the last inning of the team’s no-hitter. Aicher struck out eight and Willis fanned all three batters he faced.

Nuscotomek will face the winner of Saturday’s consolation game between Illiana and Midway at 10 a.m. for the tournament championship, which immediately follows the consolation game. If Nuscotomek loses Saturday, a winner-take-all game will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. All games will be played at Kankakee High School.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

<strong>Little League Illinois Section 4 Tournament (12-year-olds)</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, River Forest 0 (4 innings)</strong>

Braylon Ricketts tossed the first 2 2/3 innings for Bradley-Bourbonnais before Tyer Leitelt came in for the last four outs as the duo combined for a no-hitter in the abbreviated first-round victory Thursday.

Leitelt also did some damage at the plate with a double, a single and a run scored. Liam Martin went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Rylan Barzantny and Nick Pignatiello each had a hit and scored, while Pignatiello also had an RBI. Zack Merten scored twice.

<strong>Palomino North Zone Tournament</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Nuscotomek 11, Midway 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Nuscotomek got a great outing from starting pitcher Michael Freitas, who struck out six and walked one over three no-hit innings before handing things over to Michael O’Connor, who kept the shutout together.

Alex Juranich led Nuscotomek at the plate with a 3 for 3 day, including a solo home run and three RBIs. He also scored two runs, as did T Sykes, Chase Longtin and Nolan Aicher, with the former adding a hit each and Aicher adding two hits, one of them a triple.