Nuscotomek Palomino team to host North Zone Tournament

The Kankakee Nuscotomek Youth Baseball League’s Palomino team (18 and younger) will host the PONY North Zone Tournament beginning today and running through Sunday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, and LaVasseur Park, located behind the Kankakee YMCA on North Fifth Street.

The Kankakee team includes players from local schools Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Manteno, as well as Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort. The team begins first-round play at 5:30 p.m. against Midway at Kankakee. The winner plays at the same time and place Friday, and the losing team will play at the same time Friday at Lavasseur Park. The four-team, double-elimination tournament includes Rosemoor and Illiana.