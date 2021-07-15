Kankakee hires former KCC player, sister of football coach Hart as volleyball coach

One of four siblings to become prep sports coaches, Kristen Madorin always has yearned to coach with one of her brothers or sisters again, as she did at the start of her coaching career as a JV volleyball coach at Evansville Central in Evansville, Ind., where her sister, Brittany Maners, was the girls basketball coach.

Madorin, an Evansville (Ind.) Reitz volleyball standout by her maiden name of Kristen Hart before a two-season career at Kankakee Community College from 2008-10, knew she also eventually wanted to return to Kankakee.

As the sister of Kays football coach Derek Hart, Madorin got the best of both worlds when she was named the new volleyball coach at Kankakee this week, replacing the retired Dennis Pommier.

Madorin, who also will teach special education at the high school, is not only excited to be near her brother again but also to have some familiarity with some of the girls she’ll be coaching, as Hart works with them as a member of the school’s strength and conditioning staff.

“I’m really excited he’s here because he knows the kids really well, being in the weight room with them,” Madorin said. “He’s been around my players, so he’s been helpful ... since he knows these kids and what works.”

After her career at KCC, Madorin continued her volleyball and educational careers at Oakland City University in Oakland City, Ind. She spent the past four years teaching first grade and coaching varsity volleyball at Owen Valley in Spencer, Ind., posting a 53-60 mark.

Madorin; her husband, Shawn; and her 10-year-old step-daughter, Bella, will be moving to Kankakee after deciding they wanted to look at moving somewhere new but didn’t expect to make the decision as quickly as they did once the Kays’ position became available.

“We had an idea we might want to go somewhere else but didn’t realize it would happen so fast ...” Madorin said. “It’s been kind of chaotic, but any move is chaotic, and it’s just good to be in Kankakee and know that everything is falling into place.”

Madorin also said the unique diversity of children she has the opportunity to work with as an educator is something she always has been interested in, something Kankakee provides with a minority population of 78 percent, according to illinoisreportcard.com.

“That’s where my passion and interests are, and that’s why I really enjoyed being here,” Madorin said. “And some of my teammates from KCC still live here, so it’s nice being able to have some of those relationships and not be thrown into a new area where you don’t know anybody.”

As for the effect Madorin will have on her old-but-new home, Hart said he knows the type of person his sister is and the positive characteristics she brings to the table.

“I’m excited for Kristen to join the Kankakee family; she’s a hard-working, dedicated coach who loves what she does,” Hart said. “I’m sure she’ll do an incredible job and will make in impact in our school and the community.”

And as Madorin embarks on a new journey at the same school that has had its football relevance restored by her brother, she hopes to take her familial ties and translate it to the volleyball program.

“When I first met with the girls, I told them my goal for us is for our team to feel like a family and commit to each other as a family,” Madorin said. “We talked about how if someone you don’t necessarily love or doesn’t have your best interest at heart is trying to hold you accountable, it’s hard to take that criticism.

“But when you feel like a family, love like a family and belong like a family and hold people accountable because you love them, that’s the feeling I want this team to have.”