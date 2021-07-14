Mkhwanazi aspires to create soccer community in Kankakee area

No sport is as global as soccer, and Kankakee boys and girls soccer coach Vincent Mkhwanazi knows that better than most. Born and raised in South Africa, Mkhwanazi spent his late teenage years chasing a professional soccer dream in his home country and eventually was presented with the opportunity to play professionally in South Africa.

But thanks to guidance from his parents, Ezekiel and Alina, Mkhwanazi decided to pursue an educational path instead, opting to play soccer and attend college at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, where he started for the Tigers and graduated in 2010 as an elementary education major with a middle school endorsement.

It was this arrival that put Mkhwanazi in the Kankakee area to take the skills and lessons he learned from the other side of the world and bring them to young soccer players in his new home in a role he has found as his calling.

"It's about the people [who] invested time into me and mentored me; I'm carrying their light," Mkhwanazi said. "I could have taken an easier route, gone and coached a team up north for more money or go the commercial route ... but I've always been meant to coach kids.

"This isn't just a one-off thing; this is my calling. It would be a shame for me to end this circle; I don't want to be the missing link."

After about 10 years teaching at Colin Powell Middle School in Matteson, Mkhwanazi returned to Kankakee County when he took over as soccer coach at Bishop McNamara from 2015-18 before taking over at Kankakee, where he's spent the past three seasons coaching the boys and girls teams and teaching eighth-grade science.

Mkhwanazi has had success in his brief time, particularly on the boys side, where the Kays ran through their area competition with a perfect 4-0 record against local competition last spring on their way to an 8-4-1 season.

He's looking to further broaden his soccer scope, which is why Mkhwanazi created the Composure Under Pressure Soccer Academy, a local youth academy, and is also the technical director for Steel City FC, a semi-pro team in the Midwest Premier League that was created in 2020. He also finds time to sparingly play in semi-pro action when he can.

As part of his role with Steel City FC, Mkhwanazi has helped form a youth team of players 21 and younger, although most of the team is made up of boys and girls who are still in high school or recently graduated. The team plays in a 23 and younger division because, "Why not?" in the eyes of Mkhwanazi.

With all of his aspirations for local soccer, the South African native's goal is simple — bring new opportunities to local soccer talent who usually find themselves playing second fiddle to players and clubs closer to and in Chicago.

"The fact is some players south of Interstate 80 are disregarded," Mkhwanazi said. "The quality of play is good down here, and I'm trying to change the mentality of coaches and players in the area, showing them that there is a formula to get to the top."

For Mkhwanazi, the first ingredient of that formula has been uniting the local soccer community. Rather than different soccer-loving groups scattered throughout Kankakee, Will and Iroquois counties, Mkhwanazi has attempted to bring the areas together. That's why his younger version of Steel City FC features a collective group of players from several schools.

Herscher head boys and assistant girls soccer coach Alan High has spent time working with Mkhwanazi and said he looks at the Kays' coach as one of the most positive changes to the area soccer scene.

"He's done an excellent job of getting us all together and really started the conversation on one, huge soccer family in the area ..." High said. "You watch a pro game and see guys compete on the field and go at each other for 90 minutes and the whistle blows, and some are happy and some are heartbroken, but they're all friends, and you see them talking after the game.

"That's an element of the game he's helped facilitate here and get people on board with."

Mkhwanazi is continuing his efforts for soccer to have lasting community effect by bringing the professionals right to Kankakee. The main Steel City FC club will take on professional team Chicago House AC of the National Independent Soccer Association at 7 p.m. Saturday in Kankakee.

"I urge as many people as possible to come and to bring their kids to see the pros," Mkhwanazi said. "If a person is truly passionate about the sport, there's nothing better than seeing the professionals do it first-hand, and usually you have to drive at least 30-plus minutes to see it -- not here in your backyard."

For Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox, seeing the effort his soccer coach puts into going above and beyond traditional high school responsibilities is something the school noticed when it hired him before the 2018-19 school year.

"One of the attractive things about Vince when we hired him was his vision to grow the game of soccer at Kankakee specifically but at the same time provide opportunities to showcase the game beyond the city limits and expose kids to bigger opportunities," Wilcox said. "We’re fortunate he coaches as a part of our district, and we're looking forward to this opportunity for our kids and community."

Diego Camarena, a 2019 Iroquois West graduate who led the prep nation with 88 points and 67 goals in 2018, will be suiting up as a member of Steel City FC's select squad Saturday. Camarena, who began working with Mkhwanazi as a junior after a chance meeting at a recreational indoor game and now plays for Frederick Community College in Frederick, Md., said moments such as this weekend are why Mkhwanazi is such a benefit for the area.

"The passion for soccer is going through the roof," Camarena said. "You see more and more kids out here training, and it's good to see people interested in the sport and [wanting to] get better.

"It's just good to see, and Vincent is right there behind the transformation."

Mkhwanazi hopes for a stellar turnout Saturday, but he knows his mission is just starting and is much more than letting kids watch professional players close up. He knows the work he's put in to this point is just the beginning.

"I'm challenging the norms and, long-term, I want to create a platform for kids to showcase and play at a high level," Mkhwanazi said. "It means a lot to me because it’s saying that there is life in soccer south of I-80, and the kids in the area can make it and play at a higher level."

Saturday, July 17

7 p.m., Kankakee High School (1200 W Jeffrey St.)

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children

htts://app.soccerstub.com/events/steel-city-chicago-house for tickets and more information