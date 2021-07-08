Milford's Totheroh set to continue his athletic journey as a Ram next fall

Trey Totheroh had a high school career for the books when it came to being a successful student-athlete at Milford High School.

Whether it was helping the Bearcats win an 8-man football state title in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2019 or setting the school’s all-time assist record in basketball (434) while earning at least honorable mention all-state honors in each sport, Totheroh has seemed to accomplish it all. He eventually caught the eye of Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, an NCAA Division III program, where the the 6-foot-3, 175-pound combo guard will continue his basketball career next season as a freshman.

“Recruitment was great because there were a lot of schools that made contact with me, but I ended up choosing Cornell because the coaching staff really stuck out to me,” Totheroh said. “The type of players on the team weren’t just basketball players either; they seemed like good dudes, and so I really like that. I also thought I fit there because it was far away enough from Milford but close enough to come home if I needed to. It was just the perfect spot for me.”

Coming off a solid senior season in football as a dual-threat quarterback where he rushed for 520 yards on 55 carries and completed 39-of-70 passes for 962 yards with 16 touchdowns and no interceptions this spring, Totheroh began to get looks from various schools in his secondary sport.

However, even after being selected as an Illinois 8-Man Football Association First-Team All-Stater, he remained focused on choosing to play hoops instead of tossing the pigskin.

“I always had a dream to play college basketball, and so that’s always kind of been my focus,” Totheroh said. “It wasn’t until this year that I kind of took off in football, but I’m content to play basketball and focus on one sport now.”

Totheroh is a decorated local student-athlete as he’s racked up numerous awards during his four-year basketball career, including being named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention (2020), Vermilion Valley All-Conference (2020, 2019), All Iroquois County (2020, 2019) and a two-time Daily Journal All-Area honoree in 2020 and 2019.

“Cornell is going to get a very smart player who knows the game and situational stuff really well,” Milford basketball coach Dave Caldwell said. “He’s a team player, and he knows when to shoot and when to pass ... not to mention he’s a lot more talented defensive player than he showcased because we didn’t want him to get into foul trouble.”

With his high school career behind him, the future Rams basketball player has been focused on getting prepared to fit in with his new team. Totheroh has been working on his game both at home and at his high school gym before he heads to the cornfield state next fall.

“During the offseason, Cornell has sent me stuff to do, so I’ve just been doing that while still having access to Milford’s gym,” Totheroh said. “I’ve been lifting and shooting at home, too. I’m just trying to get my body ready more than anything.”

Totheroh’s work ethic is something that also hasn’t gone unnoticed either, especially to his former coach who has seen him get better each season during his four-year high school career.

“Trey’s work ethic is what impressed me the most,” Caldwell said. “He puts tons of time into working on his shot and ball handling, and he hit the weight room hard all four years while continually increasing his speed.”

Heading to college next fall, Totheroh has big plans for when it comes time to suit up in the purple and white.

“My goals for Cornell are to win the conference championship every year,” Totheroh said. “I also want to contribute to the team as much as I can in any way that I can, whether that be competing in practice or getting minutes in the game.”