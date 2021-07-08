Grant Park tabs familiar faces as new athletic director, boys basketball coach

Since joining the Grant Park community in 2003, Jared Thompson has served just about every role in the school district’s athletic department there is. He’s a regional-winning varsity baseball coach, helped ignite the boys basketball program’s rejuvenation and also has extended his coaching services to the middle school level, including serving as the middle school’s athletic director the past two years.

Now, Thompson will have the opportunity to wear yet another new hat after being named the high school’s athletic director.

Thompson, a 1998 graduate of Northwestern High School in Sciota (now known as West Prairie), will replace Rob Bailey, who will continue to work in the district as a math teacher.

Thompson said he began to find his lane in athletic administration when he replaced current Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche as the middle school athletic director two years ago, and now was the right time for the new challenge at the high school level.

“I just kind of watched what [Reiniche] did and went from there; she left, and it was a good opportunity to get back into things,” Thompson said. “I like to be around sports, and the timing was just right to give it a shot and move on to becoming the high school AD as well.”

With the 2020-21 school year running a couple weeks later than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the time window for a transition has been a little tighter, but Thompson credited Bailey for leaving him in position to have continued success.

“[Bailey] pretty much had all the schedules done, so it’s mostly been just confirming things and creating connections with other ADs around the area so they know who I am,” Thompson said. “Fortunately, I coached against a lot of them or know them from coaching, so that’s helped.”

As familiar a face as Thompson is with area athletic officials, his familiarity within the Grant Park community is something superintendent Dr. John Palan loves to see.

“Grant Park School District is extremely excited for Mr. Thompson as he assumes the role of high school athletic director,” Palan said. “He’s a vested community member who is without doubt committed to our athletes, both in the classroom and on the field.”

<strong>Boys hoops JV coach Russell slides to varsity chair</strong>

Thompson’s first action as high school athletic director was to replace boys basketball coach Bryce LaMore, who moved to Colorado in the spring and is now an assistant football coach at Pamona High School in the Denver suburbs. Thompson didn’t have to look far to find LaMore’s replacement in Matt Russell, LaMore’s assistant and the school’s JV coach the past five seasons.

Russell compiled a 77-19 record in five seasons with the Dragons at the JV level, winning a pair of River Valley Conference titles and finishing no worse than second in any tournament. It’s that track record, along with his familiarity with and dedication to Grant Park, that stood out to Thompson as he made his first big hire.

“He’s been around for five years as our JV coach, and to me that just shows loyalty to the program; coaching JV basketball at Grant Park for five years isn’t a stepping stone,” Thompson said. “That doesn’t happen anymore, so just seeing that loyalty and seeing how the kids play hard for him, you know they respect him, and he’s got a good rapport with the kids.”

For Russell, it’s easy to see but hard to explain why he’s felt and built such a connection in Grant Park.

“It’s hard for people on the outside to understand because Grant Park is a very unique place, but the fight of our kids is really tremendous, and they’re a really close, tight group, tighter than most bigger schools, and there’s something to say for that,” Russell said. “I really like the leadership in the school with Dr. Palan, [principal] Dr. Matt Maxwell, Jared and everyone.

“Between the kids, community and leadership, it’s a great group of people to be around. All of them put the kids first, and that’s something we’re all aligned with.”

Russell, a 2009 Wilmington graduate, was a four-year starting guard for the Wildcats and earned Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State honors in addition to being named an Interstate Eight All-Conference and Daily Journal All-Area selection in both basketball and football as a senior and credits his football coach, hall-of-famer Jeff Reents, as the person most responsible for molding him into the coach he’s become. He also has worked part time the past two school years for the Daily Journal, covering various fall and spring sports.

As LaMore’s varsity assistant, Russell was responsible for helping create the program’s up-tempo style that has allowed them to finish with winning records each of the past five seasons. That up-tempo style will continue, but Russell hopes it will come in a more controlled way as he begins his varsity coaching career.

“We’ve had five consecutive winning seasons with our up-tempo approach as one of the main keys,” Russell said. “That being said, we have to improve as a controlled-tempo team, especially as the season progresses. A lot of things will be the same but a lot of things will have their own twist to them.”