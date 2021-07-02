Kankakee Speedway adds two to hall-of-fame

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> Due to Friday’s feature races taking place past the publishing time, results can be found in Tuesday’s Daily Journal.<strong>Cody Smithcsmith@daily-journal.com</strong>

KANKAKEE — It may have taken a week longer than expected, but Kankakee Speedway finally managed to host its Illinois Stock Car Hall-of-Fame Night on Friday evening where the track honored its 2020-2021 inductees, Kenny Kuehn and Gilbert “Skippy” Michaels, along with 12 current hall-of-fame members, including 2013 inductee Jim O’Connor who was gifted a restored version of his former racing car back in the 1970s.

“I was just thankful that we were able to host the hall of fame tonight after last week’s postponement,” said Art “Fireball” Fehrman, the speedway’s organizer of the event. “It’s been a long time coming to restore the car and there are great memories of Jim O’Connor, the six-time Kankakee Speedway champion.”

Fehrman went on to further note that what makes Kankakee Speedway different from all other track across the state is the fact they have the most inductees, and so being a part of that tradition is unlike anything else.

“Kankakee Speedway has more inductees than any other short track in the state of Illinois and so I’m just honored to be a part of that,” he said.

This year’s class of Michaels and Kuehn is distinct from previous years simply given that the two are some of the original racers from the track’s upbringing between the late 1940s and 1960s.

“There is so much history in this class,” Fahrman said. “Skippy Michaels was the very first champion in the Chicagoland area in 1949 and Kuehn won his first late model feature right here in Kankakee.”

Although neither Michaels or Kuehn are alive to celebrate their historic honors, Keuhn’s family, including his sons Steve and Mark, were able to attend Friday night’s event in his honor.

“It’s pretty cool to have my dad be inducted into the hall-of-fame this year,” Steve Kuehn said. “One thing I wish is that he was inducted sooner so he could be here to enjoy it because it meant a lot to him.”

Kuehn’s induction was only fitting for a guy who’s first home was considered at Kankakee Speedway.

“The race track was his second home, but if you talked to my mom it was his first home,” Steve Kuehn said.

As for Michaels, unfortunately none of his family could make it out to attend his honor, leaving him to be celebrated by the fans and former racers in the stands.

In regards to some of the other former inductees who made an appearance, none were more happy to be at the track than Jim O’Connor, whose 1974 stock Chevrolet Camero he was presented with took roughly a thousand hours of work to finish restoring.

“I knew nothing about it,” O’Connor said. “They had a little thing for us a week ago and I had no idea that they did all that work on the car to get it restored.”

O’Connor came back to visit the track that he was crowned champion 88 separate times, which is still the all-time record at Kankakee Speedway.

“It’s really nice to see all the people who came out tonight,” O’Connor said. “I recognize a lot of old friends.”