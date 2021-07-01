Several area coaches and players enjoy IBCA All-Star games

Cody Smithcsmith@daily-journal.com

Four area hoopers and three coaches, among others, received statewide honors last weekend by participating in the annual Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games on Saturday.

Dwight’s Kayla Kodat (Class 1A-2A North) and Brandon Ceylor (Class 1A-2A North), Iroquois West’s Jack McMillan (Class 1A-2A North) and Kankakee’s Rashard Harris (Class 3A-4A South) were able to play alongside and against the state’s best in the annual IBCA All-Star games in Pontiac. Kodat was coached by three area coaches as well — Steve Strough (Peotone), Bethany Stritar (Manteno) and Shelby Zwolinski (Reed-Custer).

Unlike the area players who mostly played on separate teams, the trio of local coaches made up the entire coaching staff of the Class 1A-2A North All-Stars, with Strough leading the helm.

“It was the first time I was able to coach in the event, thanks to the IBCA,” Strough said. “It was a lot of fun; we had a short practice and then played the game with a great group of kids. It was a great day.”

Aside from coaching in this year’s event for the first time, Strough also got the chance to reunite with Stritar and Zwolinski, who he previously coached with and for in the past. Strough made the most of his honor by getting a chance to catch up with Stritar, who was his assistant coach for 10 years before she took the head coaching position at Manteno four years ago, and Zwolinski, a 2013 Peotone graduate and Blue Devils basketball player who he coached while she was on the varsity squad.

“That was another neat part of the whole process in being able to coach with Zwolinski and Stritar,” Strough said. “Having a former assistant and player on my coaching staff made it that much more special.”

The 1A-2A North All-Star head coach wasn’t the only one who enjoyed rejoining his former assistant, as Stritar went on to note what it felt like to reconnect with Strough after their squad rumbled past the 1A-2A South team, 100-68.

“I love coaching with Steve because he’s a great guy,” Stritar said. “We work really well together, and he’s really laid back, but he knows what he’s doing. It was a pleasure to coach alongside him again.”

Zwolinski also got her chance to be a part of the reunion.

“We got to get some old laughs in from when I was playing for Strough,” Zwolinski said. “I also played for Coach Stritar, too, as a freshman and sophomore at Peotone, so it was really fun being back together with them at a different standpoint.”

For Zwolinksi, getting a chance to be honored as an assistant coach for the IBCA All-Star Games was something she took major pride in.

“I had a lot of fun, and it was a great experience, especially since I just finished my first year as Reed-Custer’s head varsity basketball coach,” Zwolinski said. “To be able to have been asked to coach with Strough and Stritar was a great honor, and all the girls were great to coach.”

As for Kodat, who played for the local trio on the victorious team, she was thrilled to play her last game as a high schooler before she begins her college career at Lincoln Land College in Springfield.

“It was a great experience,” Kodat said. “I got to meet and play with some really awesome girls. It was a fun time for sure.”

The local boys in the event were equally ecstatic to get a chance to be honored as some of Illinois’ top hoopers and show their skills against premier competition.

“Last weekend went really well,” McMillan said. “It was super fun, and so I was really glad I got the honor to play in the All-Star game. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

McMillan was the only area player who got a chance to play alongside another local in Ceylor, making for an even more unique experience for the North Central College commit.

“It was really fun getting to play with guys from all over the state,” McMillan said. “Playing with Ceylor was fun because he’s a great player, and so it was cool to play with him after competing against him the last four years.”

Ceylor said the unique opportunity to play with the cream of the state’s crop made for a crisp, clean feel for the game.

“It was fun playing against the state’s best,” Ceylor said. “I was able to trust all my teammates to make the right decisions most of the time, and so it was a great experience competing at that level.”

In addition to Ceylor and McMillan, who played in the Class 1A-2A All-Star Game, Kankakee’s Rashard Harris also made an appearance by securing a spot on the Class 3A-4A South squad, which wound up falling in a close contest to Class 3A-4A North by the score of 106-101.

“It’s always good to have someone from our area making that prestigious game, in particular someone from our school,” Kankakee coach Chris Pickett said. “He’s the third player from Kankakee who’s had the opportunity to play in that game since I’ve been here ... so, it’s a feather in our cap, and it lets the people in a program know that if you play well and do what your supposed to do, then you will get state-wide recognition.”