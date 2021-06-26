WRESTLING: Mac's Christie leads local pack at IWCOA State

<strong>By Cody Smith</strong>

As the wrestling season was moved to summer and the state series was canceled because of COVID-19, this season surely has looked different from past years.

The Illinois Wrestling Coaching and Officials Association hosted its own club state series at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield — the IWCOA Boys Open State Championships.

This year’s tournament saw 10 area schools and a combined 34 local wrestlers make the trip downstate. Individuals have had to adjust to sudden changes, and perhaps no local wrestler did that better this season than Bishop McNamara’s Blain Christie.

The senior 145-pound wrestler capitalized on his final season for the Irish by securing the area’s only individual state title by running the table in his weight class to take a first-place finish against Andrew Herbst, of Oregon, with an 8-6 decision to win the Class 1A state crown.

“Oh, it feels so good,” Christie said. “It hasn’t set in yet, but this has been a lifelong goal for a long time.”

The amount of time and effort Christie has put in to make his dream come true after four long seasons was something that not only he was extremely proud of but also his head coach.

“Blain has been on an absolute mission this state tournament,” Irish coach Jake Kimberlin said. “We have worked toward this goal for four years; nothing was going to stop him.

“Blain has been the hardest worker I have ever worked with, and his dedication in commitment to the sport showed off [Thursday],” Kimberlin said. “He truly loves the process of getting better, and each year he grew.”

Christie secured his first-ever state title by notching the same low single to double leg takedown three separate times during his championship match, something he has seemed to perfect during the course of his training.

“I’m just faster than these guys,” Christie said. “I’ve been working on it and training it. Wrestling with Jake Kimberlin and Anthony Rink all day — no one gets that training like me.”

Although Christie was the only area wrestler to go the distance and earn a state championship, there were multiple other local wrestlers who managed to get themselves on the podium.

Connor Huston (152 pounds) and Zachary Finch (160), of Coal City, secured second-place finishes in their respective weight classes in Class 1A. Kody Marschner (220), of Reed-Custer, also took second in the same class.

On top of three top-two placements, there were also four local wrestlers who finished in the top six, including two more podium finishes.

Aiden Wooters (182), of Wilmington, and Dillon Sarff (132), of Dwight, took fourth to make the podium. Brant Widlowski (106), of Coal City, and Adell Gamboa (145), of Reed-Custer, notched sixth, all in Class 1A.

The Boilermakers season is set to end with the IWCOA Class 3A state championships today. Bradley-Bourbonnais will feature four wrestlers in the tournament, including Ethan Spacht (106), Anthony Lawryn (113), Anthony Mancilla (132) and AJ Mancilla (160).