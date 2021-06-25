Ward's community outreach weekend to continue

Daily Journal Staff Report

The first day of Jonathan Ward’s second annual Community Outreach Camp and Weekend kicked off Friday with an educational seminar and will continue with two more days of events today and Sunday, rain or shine.

Ward’s free football camp for boys and girls ages 6-18 will be held at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, from 10 a.m. to noon today.

On Sunday, a free family fun day and picnic will be held at Beckman Park, on the corner Cobb Boulevard and South Osbourn Street, along with a free COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinic from 2 to 6 p.m.