Kankakee Speedway Hall of Fame Night postponed

Daily Journal Staff Report

Friday’s Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame Night at Kankakee Speedway will have to wait another week.

Because of heavy rainfall during the past few days, the pits have been flooded, so the speedway chose to postpone the races until next Friday.

With hopes the track will be ready by then, the speedway will take time to honor its 2020-21 Hall of Fame inductees: Kenny Kuehn and “Skippy” Michaels. In addition, the speedway plans to celebrate previous inductees, including Roger Long, Tony Izzo, Arnie Gardner, Earl J. Hubert, Bob Pohlman Senior, Rich Clement, Jim O’Connor, Don Waldvogel, Dick Nelson, Al Johnson, Bob Kelly and Seth Piper Junior.

The grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. before the races begin at 7:30 p.m.