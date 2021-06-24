Cody's Choice: Women on verge of making more history in sports

With the NBA and NHL playoffs deep into their respective postseasons and the NFL beginning to ramp back up, a possible league-changing story has gotten lost in the headlines.

Becky Hammon has a real chance to become the first female head coach in the core-four professional sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL). The former six-time WNBA All-Star has spent the past seven seasons under NBA guru Greg Popovich as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, and she is now in heavy consideration for the Portland Trailblazers’ opening after former head coach Terry Stotts mutually parted ways with the organization earlier this month.

Hammon, along with Chauncey Billups and Mike D’Antoni, has advanced to the second round of interviews for the Blazers’ opening. According to Sports Business Radio, Hammon is the leading candidate for the job, noting Jody Allen, current Trailblazers chairwoman, has signaled support for Hammon’s candidacy.

Although the current member of the Spurs has been interviewed for several jobs in recent years, Hammon never has been in a better position to become the first-ever female NBA head coach, especially after she already became the first woman to serve as an NBA head coach when the San Antonio Spurs assistant replaced Popovich after his ejection during a game against the Lakers in 2020.

The fact Hammon is getting a serious look from the Blazers is just another sign of how integrating women in male-dominated sports has become more and more popular in recent years, and it’s something everyone, including me, needs to get behind.

Times are changing before our very own eyes, from the #MeToo movement to the Black Lives Matter movement, and everyone who hasn’t already needs to start to re-align their views when it comes to women and sports.

Being a former student-athlete myself from grade school through my freshman year of college at the University of Iowa, I rarely have encountered women coaches. The only time I remember having a woman around as a coach was when I played eighth-grade basketball at Willow Springs Elementary, where one served as my assistant head basketball coach. Although she had just as much knowledge as my head coach in my opinion, that was the only instance in which I played for, or against, a female coach.

It just goes to show how rare it’s been during the past 20 years for women to be integrated into sports on the nonprofessional level, let alone around the core-four sports leagues. That’s why having Portland possibly make the ground-breaking decision to hire Hammon is so important not only for women but for the adolescent girls growing up in today’s society. It’s time we begin to see more and more women in sports.

We already have seen women such as Kim Ng, who became the first female general manager in MLB history for the Miami Marlins earlier this past offseason, take on bigger roles in professional sports, but we have yet to see a woman at the helm, leading a group of men on the big stage.

That’s something that is bound to change in the years to come. And in my opinion, there’s no better candidate fit for the job to break the next barrier for women than Hammon if she can land the Blazers head coaching job.