BOYS BASKETBALL: Herscher hires Offill as new coach

For the better part of 20 years, Brent Offill had a routine down during the winter months: Teach during the day, and coach basketball in the evening. Last season, the former Central coach had a snag in that routine with a year away from coaching, but his break was short-lived, as Offill was named the new boys basketball coach at Herscher after approval at last month’s school board meeting.

“When I come to [summer workouts], it’s reinvigorating, for sure; maybe that year off makes you understand what you miss,” Offill said. “The kids so far have been really receptive to learning the system, and it’s been really fun.”

The 46-year-old Bourbonnais resident taught and served as an assistant under longtime Kankakee coach Alex Renchen from 2000-08 before leaving for Rich South, the district he continues to serve in as a teacher. Offill spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons at Central, compiling a 33-20 record in the process before he and the school parted ways.

Offill said last season provided him more time with his family — wife Becky, sons Thomas (sophomore at Bradley-Bourbonnais) and Joe (fifth grade) and daughter Tessa (freshman at Bradley-Bourbonnais) — who he discussed his new role with in great detail before taking on the new challenge.

“When I did this, I talked with my family, and I knew I would miss some of Thomas’ games, but he told me to go get ‘em, and that’s all I needed to hear,” Offill said. “My wife and other kids are also supportive, and as long as I’ve got my family, I’m good.”

Offill now will lead a Herscher boys basketball program that has become a large family under former coach Ron Oloffson, who resigned in April after two stints that totaled 28 years and a 498-288 record while roaming the Tigers sidelines.

“I’m replacing a hall-of-famer whose shoes I’ll never be able to fill, but I’m [going to try to] do my best,” Offill said. “I’m sure I’ll be reiterating a lot of his talking points and things he’s taught the boys, so it’s exciting to know the kids will already know some stuff, but those are some big shoes to fill.”

Herscher athletic director Todd Schwarzkopf, who formerly served as Oloffson’s assistant and also went 109-54 while serving as head coach himself from 2009-15, said he sees similar traits in Offill that he did in Oloffson, which gives him hope for the continued success of the program.

“Brent has come in and been very active, putting in a lot of time and pushing the kids the same way Ron did,” Schwarzkopf said. “I feel like in that frame we have the same type of fundamental coach [who] doesn’t want to just make the kids better on game day but make them better players and people and push them.”

Schwarzkopf also said Offill has the dedication required to scout and prepare properly, much like both himself and Oloffson, something that already has been evident.

“I’ve been here since 2002, and [Offill is] only our third coach [since 1986], and I think he fits that mold of preparing and giving kids a chance to win,” Schwarzkopf said. “I was impressed with that, and [Monday] was the first night the team played together this summer, so it was great to see the kids.”

Ofill will continue teaching health and physical education at Rich Township as he takes over the Herscher boys hoops program. When the school originally began its coaching search to replace Oloffson, it had hoped to hire a coach who also could fill vacant teaching positions at the school. Schwarzkopf said he and the athletic department brought forward the best candidate possible.

“My job was to find the best coach [who] applied; it was the [school] board’s decision on if they would hire a nonteacher, and they said yes,” Schwarzkopf said. “In my mind, we put forth the best candidate that we had.”

Offill surely hopes to put the proof in the pudding, and however long his era at the helm of the Tigers lasts, he hopes it’s remembered as successfully as the legend he’s replacing.

“Whether I stay 5-10 years or however long, when my era is done I want Herscher basketball back at the top of the ranks,” Offill said. “Coach Oloffson always did a great job, and you always knew Herscher basketball could win 20 games in a season.”