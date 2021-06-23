FOOTBALL: Several players, coaches honored at Shrine Game, hall-of-fame induction

After COVID-19 took away one of the biggest celebrations in the Illinois prep football world last summer, the Illinois Coaches Association and Shriners Hospital for Children teamed up last weekend for the 47th annual Shrine Game, and the last two classes of Illinois High School Football Coaches Association hall-of-famers also were honored in a busy weekend of football festivities in Bloomington.

Few people were as busy as Herscher football coach Dan Wetzel, who served as an assistant in the game and was honored as part of the hall of fame’s 2020 class.

“It was a phenomenal experience; to work with some of the best high school football players in the state was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Wetzel said. “It was my first time, and I didn’t know what to expect, but it was just like a regular-season game.

“There were some kids [who] were rivals from different teams ... and, in four short days, unified as one team, competed and had a great game.”

The game, which featured Wetzel as an assistant for the red team that boasted fellow Tiger Austin Joyce and Wilmington’s Nick Gornik, fell 28-20 in overtime to the blue team that featured the quarterback-receiver duo of Central’s Jay Lemenager and Jacob Shoven. Lemenager scored the winning touchdown on a running play after throwing for a touchdown earlier in the game, as well as the 2-point conversion after his score.

“The touchdown run was one of my most memorable high school plays; the option for me to run was the fourth look on that play” Lemenager said. “Previously on the 2-point conversion I had, after throwing a touchdown to [Mt. Zion’s] Drew London when we went completely empty spread, the box was wide open for me to run; the defense just gave us the same look.

“It hurt a little bit that I was unable to hook up with Jacob one last time, but I guess another win will do.”

Shoven said being able to share the experience with his lifelong friend and teammate only made it that much sweeter.

“The whole experience itself was a blast for me, but to experience it with Jay made it even better,” Shoven said. “I made some great friends and became very humbled with helping the Shriners in their baseball game.”

The baseball game consisted of football players and children at Shriners, a children’s hospital in Chicago, which was part of an entire week of outreach the student-athletes did with the hospital during their week-long stay on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Gornik, who, along with Lemenager, said the baseball game with the kids was his favorite part of the week, didn’t know what being selected for the game entailed before he experienced it.

“I think it was a huge honor not only to say I played football with the best kids in Illinois but also that I played for such a great charitable organization,” Gornik said. “I really just thought it was gonna be a normal week of football practice, but I didn’t know we would be working with the kids, and it was fun.”

For Joyce, having the rare opportunity to play one more game for his high school coach, albeit in an assistant role, was one he never will forget.

“It was awesome; I’ve always liked coach Wetzel, and he pushes everybody,” Joyce said. “It was nice having a different coach, too (Englewood’s Albert Cruse was the red team’s head coach), but I’m glad that he was there, and that he got into the hall of fame.”

Wetzel and Wilmington assistant Barry Southall were members of the 2020 hall-of-fame class that joined the 2021 class.

Southall, who credited everyone from the rest of the Wildcats coaching staff to his family to the Wilmington community for his honor, said it was extra special to join the spotlight with a close friend such as Wetzel for an evening that allowed coaches to reunite.

“High school coaches are a bunch of unique people ... and there were so many people and coaches I hadn’t seen in a while, and the more coaches you can get together, the better,” Southall said. “There might be hard feelings playing in a competitive game, but off the field it’s really a fraternity.”

Southall and Wetzel were the lone area coaches who were honored, but the class of 2021 did feature a familiar name in former Bishop McNamara quarterback and assistant coach Brian Hassett, who also was inducted into the hall during the weekend.

The two-time state championship winner as a player for McNamara, where he graduated from in 1986, coached at Prairie Central, winning 98 games, including a second-place finish in Class 4A in 2003. He also spent five seasons coaching at Streator, where he still teaches, and served as an assistant at El Paso-Gridley, where he will continue his role in the fall.

Hassett said he and his family celebrated with scores of friends and family at their Fairbury home Saturday night, a culmination of a week full of former players reaching out to let their old coach know how much he still means to them.

“I got a lot of cool texts and emails from old players thanking me for really just doing my job,” Hassett said. “That’s what it’s all about is helping these young men become men, and it’s been amazing. I’m so honored and blessed.”