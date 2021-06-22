Three high school coaches earn IBCA Coach of the Year honors

Three area prep basketball coaches all found themselves named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coaches of the Year, all of them multiple-time recipients of the award.

But for Kankakee boys coach Chris Pickett, Beecher girls coach Adam Keen and Watseka girls coach Barry Bauer, the path to winning those awards, which were awarded to coaches of conference-winning and top-finishing teams, was not the usual route taken to earning such accolades.

“Once the season was done and we looked back at it at our banquet, it was funny to look back to about a year ago today, when we were just trying to get things done over the summer, and basically all we were able to do were zoom parties and sending videos of the girls getting their shots up,” said Bauer, now a nine-time winner of the award between the middle school and high school levels.

Bauer, who is the school’s athletic director and also coaches many of his basketball players in softball, said his girls are ready for a break from him, but they’re also the ones responsible for his award, as well as the Warriors’ 25-game winning streak to end the Sangamon Valley Conference, including a 15-0 conference mark as part of this year’s 17-1 season that saw them sweep the SVC regular season and tournament crowns.

“It’s kind of nice and rewarding thinking about all the time the girls put in,” Bauer said. “It was a lot of time on their own, regular practices for themselves and just doing what they’re used to doing.”

Bauer wasn’t the only coach to approach double-digit IBCA Coach of the Year awards. Pickett, who racked up his third award in four years at Kankakee, has earned the nod seven times in his career. Similar to Bauer, Pickett credited his players’ dedication to working on their own during COVID-19 lockdowns last year and also his abundance of assistant coaches for helping do work not often seen directly on the sidelines.

“From coach [Alan] Ford as the freshmen coach; coach [Adrian] Stewart, who develops the JV players; to coach [Jerry] Wills and coach [Daniel] Jenkins, who are both big in the varsity development and preparation ... mix that with the dedication of the players, [and] success follows,” Pickett said. “If any of those things are missing, we don’t experience the success we’ve had over the past four years.”

Pickett and the Kays certainly impressed on the court with a sweep of the Southland Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles and a 12-1 overall record. But it’s another award Pickett earned recently when he was selected as last month’s IHSA Country Financial Teacher Spotlight he said he hopes can resonate more.

“The reality is, educating and mentoring pays the bills, and those tasks come in various forms, not just classroom instruction,” Pickett said. “That’s my biggest value to this school, connecting to those who haven’t been reached and helping them in some form or fashion through high school and after they graduate.

“I’m big on being a positive model and mentor because that’s how I got to where I am,” he added. “So, it was good for the guys to see that recognition, but more importantly for the students who don’t identify me as a basketball coach, it showed them a different layer, and that helps me reach them more.”

Keen was given his second nod as a coach of the year after guiding the Bobcats to a River Valley Conference championship with an unblemished 9-0 conference mark as part of an 11-2 season with a team that had to replace three three- and four-year varsity players amid the pandemic.

“The offseason and time leading into the season [were going to] be really critical to our success, and then we got hit with COVID-19 to start the year, so our practice time was minimal before we played a game,” Keen said. “Taking that on and taking on [conference rivals] Gardner-South Wilmington right out of the gate was tremendous, and it made our season; just the way the girls came out and played while learning on the fly was awesome.”

Keen has compiled a record of 179-79 in nine seasons with the Bobcats, all of which have come with the same assistant coaching staff of Nathan and Adam Schwarzentraub and Kevin Pavesic.

“I see this win really as a coaching staff accolade, and it’s nice to have with all the time and effort we’ve put in together,” Keen said. “It continues to show how much of that time and effort [the assistants] put in, and with having such a great season on short notice, hats off to them for staying on things and being ready.”