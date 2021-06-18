BOYS TRACK & FIELD: Herscher's Rogers wins twice, Kankakee relay also takes gold at 2A finals

CHARLESTON — There are state champions and then there are state champions like Herscher’s Drew Rogers.

The current junior entered this year’s IHSA Class 2A Boys Track and Field State Finals with one gold medal already under his belt dating back to 2019 when he won the Class 1A cross country state title as a sophomore, but he left Eastern Illinois with two more gold medals by sweeping the elite competition at O’Brien Field with a pair of victories in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter distance races.

“It’s been a great year,” Rogers said. “I’m going to soak it all in when I get home, but, ultimately, I’m going to get ready for cross country to try and chase some records. Today was mostly about winning championships, especially for the 3200-meter race.”

Rogers started off his day by leading the pack in the 3200-meter race during his first race of evening before a late push by Taylorville’s Chris Cherry put Rogers in an unfamiliar spot — running in second-place.

The now three-time state champion allowed Cherry to enjoy a slight lead heading into the final stretch before he burst down the last couple of 100 meters to notch his first track and field state title with a time of 9 minutes and 17.23 seconds, 3.8 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“I really wanted to conserve myself a little bit in the 3200-meter race,” Rogers said. “It turned into a sit-and-kick in the end, and I think it played into my hands. Cherry has a really good kick, as well, so he was right there.”

As for his second race of the evening, Rogers played it cool until the last lap of the 1600-meter race, where he went from third to first to secure his second state title for a clean sweep in his second season of varsity track and field.

“Honestly, the race went a little faster than I thought,” Rogers said. “I told myself that if I could hang it there, then I could out-kick anyone. So it definitely played into my hands I think.”

Rogers’ hard work paid off by securing a new state record in Class 2A by finishing the distance race in 4 minutes and 13.26 seconds, which was more than four seconds than the second-closest runner, thanks to a last lap of 59.06 seconds.

“The key component for Rogers is that he always has a race plan and that plan can change if need be,” Tigers coach Jared Macari said. “His main goal coming into the season was to win the two-mile race and then have enough left in the tank to break the one-mile record and he did just that.”

The Tigers also sent their 4x800-meter relay team, which finished 19th, and Dalton Woods finished 11th in the 200-yard dash and 21st in the 100-yard dash.

Kays relay squad proves to be mentally tough

It’s hard enough to win a state title as it is, but for the Kankakee 4x200-meter relay team of Matthew Thomas, Jayon Morrow, Quaevon Autman and Jyaire Hill, it was even tougher mentally knowing the position they were in at the start of the race.

The Kays squad entered the race in the inside lane, leaving them a major gap to make up throughout the contest. With Thomas and Morrow keeping Kankakee in the middle of the pack halfway through the race, it was Autman who burst on the scene to close the Kays’ deficit before Hill lit it up in the home stretch to narrowly secure Kankakee’s first-ever relay state title and first championship since 1958 for the boys program, all while helping the Kays land a 10th-place finish overall as a team.

“It’s a blessing, I can’t even lie,” Kankakee coach Marques Lowe said. “I was crying tears of joy because it’s been a really long season across the board in a pandemic year ... we’re battle-tested and we never shy away from the competition.”

The come-from-behind victory for the Kays was something the squad knew it could achieve as long as they kept their focus.

“It’s really hard mentally to have to run in the inside lane,” Thomas said. “We came in ranked in either the top five or top 10 and so we had to do what we needed to do in order to get the win.”

The Kays’ secret to getting the win was by pulling two last-second moves. First, Kankakee made the decision to pull Jalen Townsend for his alternate in Quaveon Autman, and the second was to move Morrow to the second spot instead of leading off the race.

“I want to give a big shutout to Townsend because it was his spot that we put Autman in for,” Lowe said. “Townsend helped us get down here to state by being on the sectional relay team. He knew there was a chance we’d pull him and so he made that sacrifice.

“Because of him, we were able to get that state championship, and, so, he was just as big of a piece in helping us win it.”

The Kays’ 4x400-meter relay team of Thomas, Hill, Towsend and Morrow finished (3:26.51) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Hill, Morrow, Demere Turner and Autman finished ninth (43.31 s).

It was a busy day for Autman, who scratched his entry in the 100-meter dash before securing a top-10 in the 200-meter dash by taking sixth (22.46 s). He also took seventh in the long jump (6.79 m). Hill took 20th in the long jump. Morrow scratched his entry in the 400-meter race.

Coal City’s Cooper ends career on high note

For Coal City senior Asa Cooper, landing a fourth-place finish in the triple jump to end his high school career was the perfect way to go out.

The former state qualifier during his sophomore season returned back to O’Brien Field by setting a personal record with a distance of 13.36 meters (43.8 feet) to land a spot on the podium.

“Overall it was a good day,” Cooper said. “A week ago, I didn’t even know if I would qualify for the triple jump, so it was great to get out here and compete with these guys by landing a fourth-place finish.”

Cooper also finished 14th in the long jump and 21st in the 100-meter dash.

Vaulting over the competition

Reed-Custer notched two top-10 finishes in the pole vaulting event, one of which included senior and three-time state qualifier Evan Pickard breaking the school record set by Mike Eller back in 2008.

Pickard leapt his way to a fourth-place finish in the pole vaulting competition after he set a new school record with a distance of 15 feet, 3.75 inches, with the extra inches proving to be enough for the record. It was nearly a foot and a half taller than his teammate Vander Dransfeldt who totaled 14-feet flat to grab a 10th-place finish.