Herscher graduate Tyler Stuart helped Southern Mississippi baseball to regional title game

When Tyler Stuart graduated from Herscher in 2018, the lanky right-hander was already a well known baseball player. He entered college at the University of Southern Mississippi, made a full recovery from surgery and has shown he’s continued to make strides as a pitcher.

Similar to most college student-athletes, especially at the NCAA Division I level, Stuart had to learn how to transition from dominating high school baseball players, where he compiled a 10-1 record with a 1.06 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in his senior year as he helped lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 IHSA Class 2A State Finals, to pitching on a bigger stage.

“Playing college ball was different from high school for sure,” Stuart said. “For most cases, if you didn’t have your stuff then, you were going to get rocked, and so that was a big adjustment. You can’t fall behind in counts, and so that was the biggest adjustment for me.”

That process took Stuart a tad longer than expected, as he is now a junior in academics and just finished his redshirt freshman campaign on the mound. However, once he gained the trust of his coaching staff, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound right-handed pitcher got his chance to see some action this season. He finished his 2021 campaign with an 0-2 record with a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, striking out nine in 16 1/3 innings of relief action.

“I started off the year with two appearances early on in the season where things just didn’t go my way,” Stuart said. “I know my coach always believed in me, and once I gained that trust, I was able to get into bigger moments on the mound while doing my job, which made me feel more comfortable on the bump.”

One of those bigger moments, and perhaps the biggest moment in Stuart’s career, came just a few weeks ago, when he got a chance to pitch in the NCAA Oxford Regional at Swayze Field against the host and top seed, the Ole Miss Rebels. Stuart came in relief action and tossed two innings of work, allowing two earned runs on three hits to help Southern Mississippi beat the Rebels 10-7 to fight off elimination.

It was the former Tiger’s last appearance on the bump this season after the Golden Eagles fell to Ole Miss 12-9 in the next day’s elimination game.

“It was awesome pitching in the regional,” Stuart said. “It was obviously a big game being an elimination game, so we were at the point where our backs were against the wall. ... I had the opportunity to throw, and so I knew I wanted to go out there and do my job. It was a cool opportunity to pitch in front of that many people.”

Stuart noted there were two main differences in pitching in the regional compared to his other 12 mound appearances during the regular season.

“The amount of people at the game and the fact that that game just had a bigger overall meaning,” he said. “If we lost the game, our season was over, and so I just wanted to go out there and not let my team down.”

Helping his team in a big-time elimination game was surely one of his best memories this season, but the best one came from seeing how his team responded to their early season struggles to finish 40-21 and earn a spot in the NCAA College World Series Regionals.

“I think the overall main thing that I liked about this season was the progress we made as a team,” Stuart said. “We started off slow and were below .500, and we were supposed to be a really good team.

“Everyone was saying we were young, and so some of the fans were worried,” he added. “I think the progression we made, especially at the end of the season, allowed us to play our best baseball by the end of the postseason.”

With his freshman campaign out of the way, Stuart said he plans to use his newfound knowledge to come back stronger next season.

“This season I felt was all about getting my feet wet,” Stuart said. “In college baseball it’s a little different making that adjustment since everyone kind of goes through that phase from adjusting from high school to college.”