BOYS TRACK & FIELD: Mac's Phillips, Watseka's Cluver take gold at Class 1A State Finals

If you haven’t heard of Bishop McNamara freshman Tony Phillips before the IHSA Class 1A Boys Track and Field State Finals, then you will now.

The 5-foot-6, 170-pound freshman stole the show Thursday by sweeping the state’s best finishes in both the 100-meter (10.87 seconds) and 200-meter (22.31 seconds) dashes to put the finishing touches on what has undoubtedly been an incredible freshman campaign.

“I’m more proud of winning the 200-meter dash than the 100-meter dash,” Phillips said. “The reason is, I only ran the 200-meter dash two times before today, including sectionals.”

Phillips absolutely killed the 100-meter race and cruised to victory by a tenth of a second over second-place finisher Caleb Lerus, of Lycee Francais de Chicago, before bursting from behind in the 200-meter dash to top Ben Gilbert, of Maroa-Forsyth, by 0.14 seconds for firs place in the slightly longer sprint.

“Phillips is a two-time state champion in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, what more could you ask for from a kid that works hard?” Irish coach Anthony Mason said. “We are really blessed because we had to shut him down for about three weeks after he took a bad football hit during the football season and then re-aggravated it during the track season.”

With four individual wins in five 100-meter dash races during the regular season and two state titles already under his belt, Phillips now has his sights on a new goal, dropping his state-winning, 100-meter time.

“Now that my freshman season is over, I want to drop my 100-meter dash time down to 10.50 seconds,” Phillips said.

Party like it’s 1993

As many heads as Phillips turned, he wasn’t the only local student-athlete to secure a state title.

Watseka’s Jameson Cluver closed out his senior season by winning the state title in the 400-meter run to close out a perfect season with a time of 49.98 seconds, 0.20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. It was his fourth win in as many attempts this season.

For Cluver, who was born in Haiti and eventually adopted by his family, he said he could have never imagined as a young child experiencing moments like Thursday.

“I can’t even explain the feeling I have right now knowing where I started from to where I am now,” Cluver said. “I was an orphan, and now I’m a state champion in the 400-meter dash. It means everything to me, and I don’t have words to describe it.”

As impressive as it is to just win an individual state title, Cluver put his Warriors program back on the map by securing Watseka’s first individual state title by boys or girls since 1993 and its first boys title since 1987.

“I know I represent Watseka, and to do something that hasn’t been done before in over 30 years makes me feel special,” Cluver said. “My name is now a part of my school’s history, and that feels amazing.”

Raiders secure top-10 finish

Unlike most track and field stars, Iroquois West’s Connor Price decided to change his primary focus from long-distance running to sprints. The former state qualifier for long distance during his sophomore year and newly found sprinter notched a podium finish by securing ninth place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.14 seconds.

“This season has honestly been crazy because my whole track and field career, I’ve been a distance runner running the 1600-meter race,” Price said. “Running the 400 meter this year has been crazy. I would have never thought I would get to this point in this event this season.”

With his high school career finished, Price noted there were some major differences in the two separate events, after having competed in both in the state finals.

“The 400 is way different than the 1600,” Price said. “You’re not logging miles or worrying about tempos because you’re just working on speed work. It was cool to transition and learn the differences between the two.”

Tri-Point’s Mogged charged up

Tri-Point’s Bobby Mogged just snagged a top-10 finish in his first-ever state finals in the 110-meter hurdles. The junior leaped his way to a ninth-place finish by securing a time of 15.86 seconds to conclude his third year and lead the Chargers in this year’s state finals.

“I feel like I ran pretty solid. I could have, maybe, gotten a little lower in my hurdles but I still have another year to go,” Mogged said. “Hopefully, I will be back next year and be able to win it. The state finals was a crazy experience, but the experience was amazing, and the crowd was awesome. Overall, it was a good time.”

Non-podium finishes

Abe Rieke led Dwight with a 12th-place finish in shot put (14.61 meters), 2.45 meters more than teammate Andrew Kapper, who totaled 27th place. Rieke also placed sixth in the discus event with a toss of 44.19 meters.

Watseka’s relay squad of Joe Fegan, Hunter Meyer, Jordan Schroeder and Cluver added a 14th-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay race.

Bryson Grant, of Iroquois West, notched 17th place in the 1600-meter race.

Beecher’s Russell Ward secured 30th in the 3200-meter distance race.

Raquan Coleman placed 25th overall in the 100-meter dash.

Wilmington’s Chase Juster grabbed 14th place in the 110-meter hurdles, and Milford’s Spencer Wells took 21st in the same event.

Bishop McNamara’s 4x100-meter relay team of Jaydon Wright, Sam Munsterman, Dylan Brownbill and Alan Smith tallied a 26th-place finish.

Grant Fouts, Carter Heinrich, Pedro Hernandez and Chase Provost also secured a 24th-place finish for the Irish in the 4x800-meter relay race.