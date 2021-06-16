IHSA to hold first-ever girls wrestling state finals next year

A history-making announcement came after Monday’s monthly IHSA executive board meeting, as the association announced Monday afternoon it had official plans to hold its first-ever girls wrestling state tournament next year.

At the meeting, the board approved a structure for state finals for girls wrestling that was created by the IHSA Wrestling Advising Committee. The tournament will be held Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington. It will run alongside the dual team state finals, which will expand from the traditional one day to two days.

“This is an exciting development for the IHSA and for female wrestlers around the state,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “The number of female participants continues to grow, and we are proud to be able to offer an incredible venue and stage to recognize them on. This is an important step for Illinois high school wrestling as a whole.”

The quarterfinals and first two rounds of wrestle backs will be held Feb. 25. Semifinal matches, consolation matches and place matches will be held Feb. 26; a Grand March that evening will precede the championship matches.