McNamara to hold fundraiser for weight training upgrades

When Bishop McNamara assistant football coach Mike Vickery was a student at the school more than 30 years ago, the weight room wasn’t much larger than a custodial closet with essentially enough workout equipment for a pair or so of people at a time.

When he returned to McNamara as an assistant about four years ago, Vickery said he noticed the weight room had moved to a bigger area, but some of the equipment was what he used during his own time there.

Vickery, along with Amanda Armer-Irps, have started raising funds and have mapped out plans to upgrade the current facilities. They began leading fundraising efforts earlier this year and are about a third of the way to their goal of raising $60,000 to $80,000 to give the weight room a facelift to benefit student-athletes and also be used as part of a new weight and strength-training program for physical education classes for the school’s middle school and high school students.

“Our football team has always worked through Gold Star Gym, and [Gold Star owner] David Gerard has always done a great job toughening our kids up and building great relationships,” Vickery said. “But I have four daughters, three of whom went through here, and that made me wonder what we do for the other student-athletes and how we could bring McNamara forward to provide strength training and benefit all of our students.”

The school will hold a fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at City Tavern, 367 S. West Ave., Kankakee. Admission for adults 21 and older is free, and there will be raffles, silent auctions and food, with coaches working as servers.

Plans for the upgrades include replacing the floor with a multi-purpose floor that will allow physical education classes to be held in the gym, as well as purchasing new equipment focused on Olympic-style weight training.

Fore more details, go to <a href="http://bishopmac.com/irishstrength" target="_blank">bishopmac.com/irishstrength</a>.