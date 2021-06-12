SOFTBALL: Manteno's special senior class ends season in sectional finals

MANTENO — In state tournament postseason play, only one team from each class can end its season with a win. For the hundreds of schools that don’t claim a first-place trophy and exit with jubilant tears, emotional weeps take place in team huddles in the outfield grass.

For Manteno softball coach Josh Carlile, those talks are always difficult to have. But when the Panthers’ season ended at home Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Joliet Catholic Academy in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship, that talk was with not just the class closest to his heart, but the player closest to it as well, when he and his daughter, Reygan Carlile, a senior for the Panthers, walked off the field for the last time together.

“It’s a challenge,” Josh Carlile said as emotion filled his voice. “Coaching your own kid is hard but it was so awesome.”

Reygan Carlile was literally born into Manteno softball, born at the start of the middle school season in 2003 when both of parents, Josh and Krista Carlile, were preparing for their third year of co-head coaching both teams together.

“Reygan was born the weekend we were supposed to go to Glenside for a tournament, so my dad [Dee Lambert], who was a teacher at Grant Park at the time, took the kids to the tournament,” Krista Carlile said. “We had Reygan that weekend and five days later she was in the dugout.”

Reygan Carlile spent many a childhood day in that very dugout before eventually taking her own turn to hit the diamond on the junior high team seven years ago. And although her high school career is over and she’s preparing to head to Illinois State University, she doesn’t plan on leaving the program that has raised her behind.

“My entire life I’ve been around Manteno softball and I don’t plan on going anywhere,” Reygan Carlile said. “I’m going to college but whenever I’m home I plan on being around to help the middle school team and high school team.”

Reygan Carlile is one of six seniors who played their last game after seven years together, but she isn’t the only one moving on from a deep family connection. Classmate Karli Wenzel, whose sister, Kayci, graduated in 2019, put an end to a six-year stretch that saw at least one Wenzel girl on the field.

It also ended the span that allowed Panthers athletic director Doug Wenzel to watch is daughters sport Manteno purple on the same playing fields he helped oversee. But Karli said she knows her dad’s dedication to the sports her and her sister played won’t waver without a daughter to watch.

“He’ll keep coming to every one of the games and keep supporting Manteno with all his heart,” Karli Wenzel said.

The Panthers’ season was ended by an Angels team that took advantage of a pair of Panther errors and several bunt and infield hits that slowly took the life out of the home team and gave Angels pitcher Andie Broniewicz way more support than she needed, as the star righty allowed eight scattered hits and struck out seven in a masterful performance that coach Carlile said was almost expected.

“Coaches that played against [the Angels] told me we would be able to get the bat on the ball but it would be tough to string those together to score runs, and that’s exactly what happened,” Josh Carlile said. “We had a couple times where we got runners on first and second, we just couldn’t get that hit to drive people in.”

Both at the bat and in the field, the Panthers faced an athletic mismatch Thursday, something coach Carlile said his team had grown accustomed to over the season and had used that to fuel their confidence on their way to what ended up being a 15-7, regional championship-winning season.

“None of these seniors are going on to play college softball; starting the season it was interesting because people knew that, and I think we surprised some people with how passionate and how hard we played...,” Josh Carlile said. “Our biggest problem was when we ran into really athletic teams ... their athleticism was hard for us to out-effort.”

As difficult as it was to grieve the end of a season, and an era, of Manteno softball, Reygan Carlile knows how important moving on is in life.

“It’s hard but I know there’s so much ahead and you have to finish a chapter to move on in life,” Reygan Carlile said. “Right now it’s hard but there’s so much ahead and I know all the girls behind me will keep Manteno proud.”

And when those younger girls move into larger roles next year, Josh Carlile, who said he and his family are forever indebted to the Manteno softball community, will continue to be as grateful to the team as it is to him.

“I love the Manteno softball program; it’s helped raise my own children,” Josh Carlile said. “I hope I have given half as much to this program as it has given me and my family.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wenzel accounted for half the Panters’ hits with a 4-for-4 day. Avery Osborn was the unlucky recipient of a hit-by-pitch in all three of her plate appearances.

Alyssa Dralle smacked a double and also pitched all seven innings, allowing six earned runs on 16 hits and three strikeouts.