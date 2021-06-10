GIRLS STATE TRACK & FIELD: Multiple area competitors finish on podium

For the first time since March 2019, the state of Illinois saw high school athletes compete at the state level when the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals began at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field Thursday. In addition to it being the first state finals of any kind in over a year, this weekend also unveiled a new format for the track and field finals, as Class 1A competed Thursday, Class 2A competed Friday and Class 3A will compete Saturday, a twist from year’s past where the first two days served as preliminaries before a day of final events Saturday.

“The format took a lot of people for a loop, but I really liked the format this year, especially based on how everything was working,” said Kays coach Marques Lowe. “For us having a state series I think its really big for Illinois as a whole to be able to provide these kids with an outlet because so many seniors lost out on opportunities last season due to COVID-19… and so just to be able to hold a state series even though it wasn’t in its normal format made for a great feeling as a coach to see kids compete again.”

Kankakee secures four podium finishes

Kankakee was the lone area school to compete in the IHSA Class 2A State finals this season, sending four individual student-athletes and two relay squads. Out of those eight individuals, five of them managed to snag top-10 finishes with Nevaeh Lowe leading the way with an eight-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.49 seconds) and a ninth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (26.04 seconds).

The sophomore and first-time state qualifier also partnered with teammates Sydney Ramsey, Saniyah Simington and Saniah Stewart in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays, where they took fourth (49.67 seconds) and third-place (1:44.47) respectively.

“[Nevaeh] had a really solid meet,” coach Lowe said. “I think with her being young and being on the big stage like that, it was nice to see her compete well in all four of her events. She really showed the state how good she is going to be for the next couple of years.”

In addition to Lowe making the podium, freshman Na’Kyrah Cooks made her presence known with a eighth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 10.70 meters, which was good enough for a personal record. She also added a 16th-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 5.02 meters.

“It was a great experience this year,” coach Lowe said. “I really just enjoyed my girls leaving it all out on the track. Collectively as a group they all did well and I’m very proud of everything they accomplished this weekend.”

Wilmington secures a trio of top-10 finishes

The Wildcats sent down three individuals to state — Kate McCann, Chloe Proffitt and Alyssa Ohlund — and all three of them managed to secure spots on the podium.

Proffitt ran wild in her first state campaign as a sophomore by securing bronze in the 1600-meter distance race with a time of five minutes and 24.79 seconds, which was just 1.5 seconds off of second-place and less than 20 seconds behind the leader.

“She broke her own school record by seven seconds,” said Wildcats coach Taylor Riccolo. “So we were all over-the-moon happy for her that she got third-place.”

Her teammate, Alyssa Ohlund, managed to take a third-place finish in the high jump with a distance of 1.60 meters, which was good enough for a personal record.

Kate McCann also placed in the top-ten in the long jump with a distance of 5.18-meters as well as a 15th-place finish in the 100-meter dash, totaling a time of 12.94 seconds, which was her personal best in the sprint.

“It was great to see because these girls have worked their butts off all season despite it being a shortened season,” Ricollo siad. “We were just proud of them making it to state, but then for all three of them being able to come home with medals it just sealed the season even more, making it a great one.”

Beecher’s Boley secures best finish in school history

None have done better down at state for the Beecher Bobcats than what Maddie Boley accomplished on Thursday evening.

After reaching state in her freshman and sophomore seasons, Boley didn’t have the chance to out-do herself in her junior year due to COVID-19, but when she got down to Charleston for her last hurrah, Boley managed to make the most of it by securing a third-place finish in discus with a distance of 38.26 meters.

The bronze finish helped the Monmouth University commit and current senior secure the only top-three finish in state in school history, doing so in front of her entire Bobcats coaching staff as well as her throwing coach from the Fighting Scots.

“All of us are extremely proud of Boley for taking third in discus,” said Bobcats coach Nathan Swanson. “She was seeded fourth and beat the placement by one and got third.”

In addition to taking third in discus, Boley also tallied a 12th-place finish in shot put with a distance of 11.28-meters.

“This year was by far her best performance down at state,” Swanson said. “Her throwing coach at Monmouth College and the rest of our coaching staff are extremely proud of seeing her progress not only throughout her four-year career, but also in the state series.”

Watseka’s Parsons shows Warrior spirit with a podium finish

For Watseka senior Kinzie Parsons, getting one last shot at state was all about soaking up the moment.

Being a former state competitor in her sophomore year for both discus and shot put Parsons just wanted to go out there and do better than her first go around where she finished in the mid-20s two seasons ago. And luckily for her, she did just that by recording a 10th-place finish in discus with a distance of 34.67-meters and a 22nd-place finish in shot put with a distance of 9.91-meters.

“I knew there was a lot riding on this since it was my last go around being a senior,” Parsons said. “At state I just wanted to do the best I could and have fun since I knew I wouldn’t be able to come back ever again. So I lived in the moment and did my best and took home 10th.”

Although Parsons noted that she threw right around her average in both events, the senior thrower couldn’t help but feel alright given she left it all out on the track.

“I was a little disappointed, but I just pushed through it and realized that I did the best that I could and in the end it was all good,” Parsons said.

Other non-podium finishes

Bishop McNamara’s Shelby Corbett took 11th-place in the 300-meter hurdles, followed by Halie Nugent with a 12th-place finish in the 200-meter dash and Evita Martinez who took 24th in the 800-meter dash. The Irish relay team of Jade Baker, Madison Hamilton, Addie Langelett and Ellen Latham secured 22nd-place in both the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay races. Kankakee’s Marlesia Walker tallied a 15th-place finish in discus, which was two-spots better than her teammate Micah Thomas who secured 17th-place in shot put. Momence’s Briyanee Shoven took 18th in the 200-meter dash meanwhile Dwight’s Meghan Scott also took an 18th-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. The Trojans relay squad of Scott, Kassy Kodat, Koli Croy and Kayla Kodat managed a 25th-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay.