ROUNDUP: Coal City baseball wins regional title; five area teams eliminated in baseball, softball, girls soccer

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Regionals

Coal City 14, Reed-Custer 9

The Coalers bounced back in a game that started Monday and was resumed Tuesday evening to secure a regional championship at the home of their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. Trent Sandeno smacked a homer for an RBI and two runs scored to lead Coal City at the plate. Nolan Berger added two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs in five plate appearances. Alec Lovell tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and striking out six. The Coalers improved to 12-9 on the year and visit Manteno in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. today.

Corey Burch hit two homers that tallied four RBIs and scored three runs to lead the Comets, as their season ended with an 18-6 record. Jarrett Goodwin went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run scored. Jake McPherson chipped in four RBIs off a grand slam. Jack Stellano singled and scored three runs.

IHSA Class 1A Regionals

Illini Bluffs 6, G-SW 4

The Panthers finished the season 14-10 overall after they suffered a two-run loss to Illini Bluffs in the regional championship game Tuesday evening.

Blake Patterson went 2 for 4 with two singles to lead G-SW at the plate. Ethan Maxard chipped in a double. Blake Huston suffered the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Regular Season

Portage Christian 7, Trinity 2

The Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t recover late in another regular season game. Ryan Palmer went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Trinity at the plate. Caleb Kendregan chipped in a single.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Sectionals

Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Bishop McNamara 2

The Fighting Irish’s season came to an end in the sectional semifinals after a tough tilt and long bus ride to Bloomington. Tessa DiPietra and Anna Beckman totaled two hits each to lead McNamara at the plate, with Beckman totaling the only two Irish extra-base hits with a double and a triple. Olivia DeLuca and Claudia Dolliger each went 1 for 2 with a single, as McNamara’s season ended with an 18-10 record.

IHSA Class 1A Sectionals

Marquette 13, Dwight 7

No individual stats were available for Dwight, whose season ended on the road in the sectional semifinals.

Newark 11, Milford 0 (5 innings)

The Bearcats’ season ended with an 11-7 record after they struggled to contain Newark defensively. Brynlee Wright went 1 for 2 with a single to lead Milford at the plate. Julia Bushnell suffered the loss, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits during four innings of work.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectionals

Wheaton Academy 5, Peotone 2

No individual stats were available for Peotone, who saw its season come to an end in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal round on the road.