BASEBALL: Coal City and Reed-Custer's regional championship suspended until Tuesday

BRAIDWOOD — In the first stage of the first postseason in two years, of course Mother Nature had to add a day of delay to the euphoria either Coal City’s or Reed-Custer’s baseball team will feel.

After two weather delays, darkness suspended Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Regional championship in Braidwood, a game that will be resumed with the Coalers up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth inning at 4:30 p.m. today. The Coalers lead 13-6.

“It was so darn choppy, and then by the time the end came, it was so dark the kids were having trouble seeing,” Coalers coach Greg Wills said. “It was a strange day for sure.”

After each team crossed the plate once in the first, the Comets tacked on three in the second and a pair in the third to distance themselves with a 6-1 lead, but the Comets answered with a five-run fifth that culminated in a grand slam from sophomore Jake McPherson.

“That was huge,” Comets coach Jake Evans said. “It’s kind of unfair for me to say that’s what we expect out of a sophomore in that spot, but when he came up, the whole team just felt like he was about to do something special.”

The Coalers continued to keep their offensive momentum to again create separation with seven runs and counting in the fourth, chasing Comets ace Jack Stellano, who saw 10 of the 12 runs he allowed come unearned off of five errors, in the process.

“We’re just talking to kids about embracing the opportunity presented tomorrow,” Evans said. “We didn’t play particularly well today and shot ourselves in the foot over and over again.

“We’ve got 12 outs to work with if we can get out of the rest of the [fourth inning], and we’re near the top of the order, so we’ve still got a chance.”

Wills and the Coalers know as well as anyone the Comets can catch fire at any time, as the Comets swept this year’s Illinois Central Eight Conference regular season series at the beginning of the season.

More than two months removed from that and with the overlapping football and soccer seasons just a memory, Wills said he hopes his squad can show they’ve improved by finishing the deal this afternoon.

“That was our goal, to be a different team now, and I think we are,” Wills said. “But there’s a half a game left and a lot of outs before anyone celebrates.”