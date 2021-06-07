ROUNDUP: Kankakee baseball falls in heartbreaker; Grant Park secures regional title

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 3A Regionals

Simeon 7, Kankakee 6 (8 innings)

The Kays’ season came to an end in the regional championship game in Chicago thanks to a heartbreaking, walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning by Derrick Owens after a three-run seventh inning from the Kays forced extra innings.

Jarius Harris went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead Kankakee at the plate. Camden Kearney drove in four runs off a triple and took the loss in a valiant effort on the bump. Kearney tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and striking out five.

The Kays finished the season with a 15-11 record.

IHSA Class 1A Regionals

Grant Park 9, Chicago Hope Academy 2

The Dragons defeated the subsectional’s top seed to earn a regional championship and advance to the sectional semifinals Wednesday, when they will host St. Bede at 4:30 p.m.

Grant Park was led by Ethan Damler who went 3 for 4 at the plate. Cody Radzik snagged the win on the mound, allowing two hits and two runs, striking out nine and walking zero in seven innings of work. Clayton McKinstry, Troy Reynolds and Keaton Lacer all collected multiple hits, with Lacer smacking a homer in the fifth inning.