BASEBALL: Manteno ends Central's undefeated season, wins regional title

MANTENO — It didn’t take long for Manteno baseball coach Matt Beckner to know his ace, left-handed Bradley University commit Luke Trepanier, was going to be on his A-game for the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship the Panthers hosted against undefeated Central on Monday.

“As soon as I gave Luke the ball,” Beckner said.

Trepanier was nearly perfect from the moment he took that game ball Monday, fanning 11 of the 13 Comets he faced in four no-hit innings, allowing just one baserunner to a hit-by-pitch, as the Panthers’ offense erupted to hand the Comets their first loss of the season and give Manteno a regional title.

Monday’s performance was nothing new for Trepanier, who improved to 7-0 on the season for the 32-2 Panthers and saw his minuscule ERA shrink to 0.21.

“Every outing, Luke has been Luke; he’s dominated every outing, and he’s a competitor,” Beckner said.

“And for him to be at 57 pitches is huge to potentially be available Friday [in the sectional finals]. He was very efficient today.”

The Panthers’ ace was given an early lead, as Manteno sent eight batters to the plate and scored two runs in the bottom of the first.

“I’m proud of the team; they hit real well, and we got up early, so the pressure was off my shoulders,” Trepanier said. “I just went out and threw strikes.”

Trepanier threw 42 of his 57 pitches for strikes without having to rely on much more than a dominant heater that blew by nearly every Comet in the lineup. As the Panthers separated themselves with a seven-run fourth inning, Trepanier told his coach he was comfortable with leaving his potential no-hitter to preserve his availability for more action this week because of his low pitch count.

“I wanted to go out there, obviously, but I think our two through four [pitchers] are better than most of these guys’ aces,” Trepanier said. “We have to save me for Friday if we get there, and it wasn’t a big deal; I knew my teammates had it.”

It was the fourth inning when the Panthers broke free but the third when they started to smell blood in the water. With a 2-0 lead in their back pocket, Edan Perez opened the bottom of the frame by getting all of a Jay Lemenager fastball for a home run that jolted the Panthers’ dugout.

“Our approach as a team is [on a] first-pitch fastball, if you see it, please take it,” Perez said. “I went up there and was like, ‘Hey, if he gives me one, I’m gonna take it.’

“I thought it was gonna be a flyout, but it went over and got our team hyped.”

Lemenager sat down the next three Panthers but ran into trouble in the fourth, when Trepanier started the party with an RBI single and Eric Beck and Cole Jackson came through with two-run hits apiece as the Panthers took control.

“Everybody puts the ball in play; we’re all fast and run the ball out and keep the pressure on [the opponent],” Trepanier said. “I think that’s what separates us from a lot of these teams.”

It was no easy task for the Panthers to be the first team to claim victory over the Comets, but a rigorous 32-game regular season schedule, particularly in a daunting Illinois Central Eight Conference, is what Beckner said he thinks helped his team advance.

“Looking at [the Comets], how they played, I’d put them as a middle of the road ICE team,” Beckner said. “I think they’d finish about the middle of the pack of our conference, a very good conference, which I think has prepared us for this level.

“I just think it was something they hadn’t been exposed to all year, and Luke was lights out.”

The Comets saw their season end with a 16-1 record after becoming the first team in school history to finish the regular season undefeated. For Central coach Brian Kohn, however, the Comets’ graduating seniors will be remembered just as much for their effect off the field as on it.

“As good of athletes as this group is, they’re better people,” Kohn said. “As coaches, we always hope to help our athletes through hard times, but this group helped a lot of people through hard stuff.

“Whether it was getting people out of the house to watch sports during COVID, helping me with some stuff I was going through, this group is special.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

In addition to his dazzling day on the hill, Trepanier added his RBI single and two runs. Nolan Aicher had a two-run double, giving him and Beck each a hit, a run and two RBIs. Aicher allowed a hit and a walk in 2/3 of an inning before Beck recorded the final out.

Lemenager allowed seven earned runs on six hits, seven walks and five strikeouts. He reached base twice, once on a hit-by-pitch and once on a walk. Matthew Luhrsen had the Comets’ lone hit.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers host the winner of today’s suspended game between Coal City and Reed-Custer in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m.

“Whoever shows up in the other dugout, we’ll play,” Beckner said. “We have no idea who we’ll play, but that doesn’t matter because we just come to work and do our thing.”