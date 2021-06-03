SOFTBALL: McNamara claims sixth-straight regional crown

KANKAKEE — The sight of Bishop McNamara’s softball team winning Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Regional championship was a familiar one — it was the program’s sixth-straight regional crown and eighth in the past nine seasons — but as familiar as the result was, almost everything about Thursday’s 14-4 victory at home against Herscher was different than in year’s past.

Only four Fighting Irish players had been on a postseason roster this year, and all four last did so under former coach Laura Harms. And when new coach Joe Tholl and his team met on the field to celebrate Thursday, they did so without a plaque present, as there are no set postseason hosts for the IHSA to send them to beforehand because of COVID-19 protocols.

But that didn’t stop the Irish from finding jubilation as they not only won another regional crown, but did so against one of their biggest rivals.

“It was so much fun, I enjoyed every bit of it,” Irish shortstop Anna Beckman, one of the few holdovers from the 2019 Class 3A State finalist team, said. “And the weather was great, so what’s there to complain about?”

The Irish got off to a start as hot as the June Sun, scoring five runs apiece in each of the first two innings. And it was junior designated player Kennedy Ebersole who sparked both rallies, raking a two-run double in the first and a three-run homerun in the second.

Ebersole’s performance from the seven-spot in the lineup came one day after Grace Purcell led the Irish offense from the same spot in the lineup with a three-hit game in the regional semifinals against Central.

While the old saying is that it’s always better to be lucky than good, Tholl thinks that the Irish may have a little bit of both going on as it pertains to the depth of their lineup.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to look down there and know at any time anyone can get the job done. Yesterday it was Grace Purcell going 3-for-3 and today it was Kennedy Ebersole with a big homerun,” Tholl said. “I don’t know if I’ve got that rabbit’s foot with me or what but I’m picking the right person to hit at the right time and they’re coming through.”

The five-run first alone was enough run support for Irish starter Liv DeLuca, who allowed no earned runs on six hits over all five innings of Thursday’s shortened contest. Tholl said DeLuca found her stride a little over a month ago, thanks in large part to pitching coach McKenzie Krutsinger, who splits her time coaching the Irish pitching staff and flying as a pilot.

“Liv really found her stride about five weeks ago and has really taken control of that mound ... and that’s kudos to [Krutsinger],” Tholl said. “They just feel more comfortable when she’s here and I just turn it over to her.”

The Tigers four runs came off of four Irish errors in the field. Beckman said that as a leader, one of her focuses has been helping her younger teammates bounce back from mistakes, something they did Thursday by making up for four errors in the field with 15 hits at the dish.

“I try to be a leader and I try to guide them in the direction where if you make a mistake you have to bounce back,” Beckman said. “The most important play is the one ahead of you.”

In a shortened season that was the third different sport in the past four months for many of his players, Tigers coach Mike Cann commended his team for how they were able to navigate themselves to a final record of 17-7 and an Illinois Central Eight Conference championship.

“I told them that they handled the pandemic situation so well, they were actually the rock...,” Cann said. “It’s a lot to put on a 16, 17-year-old year old kid and I thought the kids handled it outstanding.

“There’s a lot of pressure with two head coaches wanting your time at the same time and the coaches at Herscher, and everywhere in the area, worked well together.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ebersole finished the day 2-for-3 with the homer and double and five RBIs. Claudia Dolliger went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and and two runs. Mallory O’Connor went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Rylie Hartman went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Mia Ruder had two hits, a run and an RBI. Zoey Fleischauer had a hit and scored a run.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will travel to the winner of Friday’s regional championship between Bismarck-Henning and Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the sectional semifinals.