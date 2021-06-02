SOFTBALL: McNamara's Cole shuts out Central to send Irish to regional championship

KANKAKEE — The Bishop McNamara softball team leaned on its talented sophomores Wednesday in an 8-0 regional win against Central. Five sophomores combined to drive in seven of the eight runs in the game, and pitcher and fellow sophomore Kloie Cole picked up the shutout and struck out eight batters.

“My movement was key for me tonight,” Cole said. “I’m not a huge 6-foot-2 pitcher or anything with overpowering stuff; I’m just focused on hitting my spots and creating routine ground balls and pop-ups for my defense.

“My left-to-right movement was pretty good today,” she added. “One of my teammates came up to me and told me I was throwing gas; I’m not sure about that one, but it did feel good to get some strikeouts.”

Mallory O’Connor put the Irish up in the first inning with an RBI single to give the Irish a quick 1-0 lead. Diamond Blomie doubled in the second inning and plated Mallory Kelly to put the Irish up 2-0. In the next at-bat, Grace Edwards doubled to score two more, giving Bishop McNamara a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Grace Purcell added an RBI single in the third inning, and Blomie belted a two-run triple in the fifth inning to make the score 7-0. Tessa DiPietra belted a solo home run in the sixth inning to make the game’s final score in style.

“I’ve been so close three times this year to hitting a home run. I couldn’t believe it when the ball went over the fence, I just heard my teammates going crazy,” DiPietra said. “I didn’t think it was a home run when it left my bat.

“My teammate, Mallory O’Connor, told me I must have eaten my Wheaties this morning or something because I had a little extra power today.”

Central mounted one final comeback attempt at the end and had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh but was unable to score any runs.

“I thought our girls played hungry tonight knowing we’re playing in the state playoffs now,” said first-year Irish head coach Joe Tholl. “Our kids are on a mission right now, and, hopefully, they continue that. We played heads-up ball tonight, and I’m very happy with that.”

With the win, the Irish improved to 18-9 on the season, and the Comets’ season ended with a 9-10 mark.

For the Comets, Kaylee Ketcherside and Lizzie Poskin each doubled, and Alana Pourroy and Kaylie Warpet added singles for the Comets.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will host Herscher for an IHSA Class 2A Regional championship at 4:30 p.m. today.