ROUNDUP: Grace Christian baseball wins first-ever regional game

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Regionals

Grace Christian 3, Judah Christian 2 (8 innings)

The Crusaders played in, hosted and won their first-ever IHSA postseason baseball game Wednesday, with the latter two accomplishments the first in any sport in school history, when Zach McGuirt scored the walk-off run when Sashko Robinson put a ball in play that was mishandled.

“I don’t know if they fully understand it yet, but they’ve talked about it and are pretty juiced up about it,” Crusaders coach and athletic director Jeff Cross said of his team’s historic accomplishment. “They spent the first 30 minutes or so after the game in jubilation, but tomorrow it’s back to practice.”

McGuirt did everything and more for the Crusaders on Wednesday, pitching all eight innings and allowing two unearned runs on three hits and 14 strikeouts. At the plate, he homered, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

“He’s a humble kid and just wants to do what he has to do to give his team a chance to win,” Cross said of his ace. “He was around the plate all day long; he did commit a throwing error, but he came back and struck out the next two guys.

“He’s a junior with a senior mentality.”

Without any senior Crusaders, McGuirt has held more of a senior leadership role this season, something he and his fellow younger teammates have taken pride in.

“We didn’t have any seniors this year, so Miles [Schaffsma] and I really had to step in and be captains as juniors, and Caleb [Dandurand] did a great job of that, too, as a sophomore,” McGuirt said. “He’s very good with his words, never degrading, and I think we’ve done a very good job as a group of guys.”

The Crusaders will travel to Milford at 4:30 p.m. Friday for an IHSA Class 1A Regional championship.

Salt Fork 15, St. Anne 0

The Cardinals’ season ended with a road loss in regional action. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 2A Regionals

Manteno 12, Pontiac 6

The Panthers put up runs in every inning aside from the fourth to advance further in the postseason after securing a six-run victory against Pontiac. Cole Jackson went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs to lead Manteno at the plate. Nolan Aicher and Nathan Bajic collected two hits each, and Edan Perez went 2 for 3 to drive in three runs and tally a run scored. Luke Trepanier tossed two scoreless innings, allowing zero hits with four strikeouts. The Panthers will face Peotone at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Regional Semifinals.

Peotone 7, Wilmington 4

Austin Massat and Matthew Derkacy totaled more than half of the Blue Devils’ offense with two singles each to help the Blue Devils advance past one Illinois Central Eight Conference opponent into a matchup with another Friday.

Tyler Hendricker notched a double. Massat added a team-high three RBIs. Kade Hupe chipped in a stolen base, and Mason Kibelkis tossed five strong innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out eight.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Watseka 8, Momence 4

The Warriors kept their postseason hopes alive with a four-run victory against Momence. No individual stats were available. Watseka will travel to Palos Heights to take on Chicago Christian in regional semifinal action at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Michael Newberry finished as the only Redskin with multiple hits, totaling two singles for a run scored. Aiden Wood and CJ Wiechec totaled one single each.

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 3A Regionals

Marian Catholic 8, Kankakee 2

The Kays’ season ended with a Regional quarterfinal loss on the road. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 1A Regionals

Milford 11, Donovan 1 (5 innings)

The Bearcats blew past the Wildcats thanks to a strong start that saw them go up 6-0 in the first inning. Emmaleah Marshino and Abby Storm collected three hits, including one triple each, to lead Milford at the plate. Julia Bushnell earned the win on the bump, allowing one run on five hits in five innings of work. Jordan Lucht, Brynlee Wright, Anna McEwen, Hunter Mowrey and Alivia Schmink collected RBIs. The Bearcats will host Grant Park in regional championship action at 4:30 p.m. today.

Kayden Stahlschmidt had a hit and a run scored for Donovan. She was driven in by Paiton Lareau, who also had a hit.

Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 3

Grace Fick went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Dragons at the plate and into Friday’s title game. Micaelyn Benson, Miranda Keller and Brooke Veldhuizen tallied two hits each. Alexis Thompson chipped in two RBIs on one hit.

G-SW 5, St. Anne 4

The Panthers scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to advance past their River Valley Conference rivals and into today’s regional championship at Dwight at 4:30 p.m. Katelyn Farris was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Kylie Hawks tripled, singled twice, drove in a pair and scored. Jayden Buchanan pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs on nine hits and seven strikeouts.

Alani Camergo had two hits and two runs for the Cardinals. Erica Sirois also had two hits, one of them a double. Haylie Peck had an RBI single. Sophia Torres allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Dwight 15, Iroquois West 0 (4 innings)

The Trojans scored in every inning, including eight runs in the third inning to advance to today’s meeting with the Panthers. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 2A Regionals

Watseka 6, Hoopeston 4

The Warriors rallied late to overcome an early deficit and move on in the postseason with a two-run victory against Hoopeston. Caitlin Corzine went the distance to pick up the win, allowing four runs on six hits in seven innings of action. Allie Hoy went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead Watseka at the plate. Brianna Denault and Natalie Petersen both hit doubles and added a run scored, and Caitlyn Lange chipped in a hit for an RBI. The Warriors will visit Bloomington Central Catholic for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. today.

Reed-Custer 13, Momence 5

The Comets crushed four homers to top the Redskins by eight runs and advance to today’s regional championship at Seneca at 4:30 p.m. Grace Moyers and Grace Cavanaugh slugged a pair of homers apiece, with one of Moyers’ going for a grand slam. The pair totaled 10 RBIs.

Momence’s season got cut short with a tough loss to end the year. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Carissa Chouinard added a hit for two RBIs.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional

Watseka’s Kenzie Parsons advanced to next weekend’s IHSA State Finals after taking second place in both the shot put and discus events.

IHSA Class 3A

The Boilermakers couldn’t advance anyone, but Alaina Bahr managed to take home Bradley-Bourbonnais’ best individual run with a fifth-place finish in the 3200-meter distance race. She also took seventh in the 1600-meter race.