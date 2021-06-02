ROUNDUP: Girls soccer begins postseason; Mac's Baud homers three times in two games

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional Preliminaries

Coal City 4, Wilmington 3

The Coalers got a pair of goals from Audrey Cooper and a goal apiece from Addyson Mellen and Lynzie Norris to advance past their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Tuesday. Melody Hamerla had a pair of saves in net for Coal City, who will face hosts Herscher at a time to be determined Friday.

Alexa Clark did it on both ends for the Wildcats, scoring a pair of unassisted goals and recording 12 assists. Rachel Wandless also scored and Emily Dooley had 15 saves.

Bloomington Central Catholic 9, Reed-Custer 0

The Comets saw their season come to an end Tuesday. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectional Preliminaries

Beecher 6, Chicago Christian 3

The Bobcats blew past the Knights and had a 5-1 halftime lead before holding off a late push. Dayo Bambgose scored a pair of goals for Beecher, who also got goals from Aniya Killis, Fabi Barraza and Morgan Magruder. Killis also had an assist, as did Olivia Mondella and Luz Sandoval. Taylor Killis had 10 saves as Beecher advanced to take on Lisle at 4:30 p.m. at Lisle Friday.

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional Preliminaries

Ottawa 3, Kankakee 0

The Kays’ season was put to an end at Ottawa Tuesday. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional Preliminaries

Minooka 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

The Indians went ahead early and continued to build on their lead as they ended the Boilermakers’ season Tuesday. No individual stats were available.

BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 9, Herscher 4

Jack Baud hit a pair of homers, one of them a grand slam, to total seven RBIs and single-handedly lead the Fighting Irish to victory. Bryce Hiatt earned the win for McNamara after allowing an earned run on three hits and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Tyler Murray and Blake Holm each had a hit, a run and an RBI for the Tigers.

Bishop McNamara 8, Aurora Christian 6

Baud hit his third dinger of the day in the second McNamara game of the evening as the Irish added a Metro Suburban Conference victory to their day. Mike O’Connor had a pair of hits and Dalton Kostecka got the win on the bump after allowing four earned runs on two hits and five strikeouts in three innings.

Grant Park 3, Beecher 1

The Dragons got a great team pitching effort, as Clayton McKinstry (two innings, no runs), Troy Reynolds (two innings, one earned run), Keaton Lacer (two innings, no runs) and Travis Fick (30 pitches) combined to allow just three Beecher hits. Fick also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Reynolds singled, doubled and scored.

Nick Noles tripled and scored the lone Beecher run. He also pitched four strong innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and eight strikeouts in four innings. Bryce Stout had an RBI.

Central 9, Dwight 0 (Illinois State University)

The Comets made the most of Tuesday’s special evening at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal by shutting out their Sangamon Valley Conference foes in a combined effort from Luke Shoven (three innings, no hits), Nick Krueger (two innings, one hit) and Jay Lemenager (two innings, no hits). Lemenager also went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Matthew Lurhsen had two hits and two runs.

Hudson Beier had the lone Dwight hit.

Manteno 17, Milford 1 (4 innings)

The Panthers put up 13 runs in the first inning of Tuesday’s regular season finale. Alex Juranich hit a pair of homers and recorded five RBIs. Edan Perez doubled and had two singles, runs and RBIs apiece. Jack Snyder doubled twice, scored once and drove in three runs.

Luke McCabe and Aaron Banning each had a hit for Milford, whose lone run was scored by Nick Warren.

Reed-Custer 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

The Comets ended their regular season on a high note, powered by A-plus pitching, as Jake McPherson (three innings, no hits, seven strikeouts), Joel Hunt (two innings, no hits) and Jack Stellano (two innings, one hit) combined to pitch a shutout. McPherson also homered and doubled. Dylan Garrelts went 2-for-2 with a double and a run.

Brandon States singled for the Panthers.

Trinity 10, Heritage Christian 3

The Eagles turned a 3-2 deficit into a seven-run win after breaking loose for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth Tuesday. Rosario Guastalli went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. Caleb Kendregan hit a pair of singles and had a run and an RBI apiece. Zane Gadbois tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Gage Fann allowed two earned runs on five hits and six strikeouts over four innings.

SOFTBALL

Watseka 8, Armstrong-Potomac 2

The Warriors finished the regular season 7-9 after Tuesday’s home win. Caitlin Corzine nearly went the distance, allowing no earned runs on five hits and five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Sydney and Kennedy McTaggart each homered. Corzine went 2-for-4 with an RBI double. Teagan Cawthon singled, doubled and scored twice and Allie Hoy singled twice and scored.