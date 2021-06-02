Herscher baseball, softball spark late rallies to advance in postseason

HERSCHER — The postseason finally has arrived for the first time since 2019, so it was only fitting for the Herscher baseball and softball squads to pull off some late-game magic at home in order to further both teams’ postseason hopes.

On the baseball field, the Tigers advanced to the IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinals by knocking off Prairie Central in the quarterfinals via a walk-off double by Daven Arseneau in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“There was a lot running through my head,” Arseneau said. “My mentality was to just not strike out, and so it felt exciting to keep our postseason alive.”

Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 4-2, the Tigers knew they needed to replicate some of their late-game heroics that saw them advance to the sectional championship in 2019. It started with leadoff batter Clay Schultz reaching first base on a hit-by-pitch before Camden Berns stroked one to left field for an RBI double to cut the Tigers’ deficit to one run with no outs.

Right after Berns’ double, Herscher recorded back-to-back outs off a ground out and a line out, which left Joe Holohan to come up to the plate with a runner on third and two outs. With a 2-2 count and the season on the line, Holohan barreled an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4 before Arseneau won it.

“The first couple of pitches I was focused on not popping out,” Holohan said. “I saw the pitch over the plate, and I got the run in. It’s the best feeling ever.”

The late game rally for a 5-4 victory Wednesday evening helped Herscher keep its quest for an 11th straight regional championship alive.

“This game is what makes baseball fun,” Tigers coach Eric Regez said. “When you tie the game as the home team, you’re in control … and so we were able to make it happen.”

<strong>Hartman, McDivitt power Herscher softball to the Regional finals</strong>

The first four innings of the Tigers’ IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal against Wilmington was a pitcher’s duel like no other. With Herscher’s Colby McDivitt and Wilmington’s Jessica Castle both coming out with their best stuff, neither team could gain control early, as Herscher held a slim 2-1 lead through four innings of action.

An uncharacteristic fifth inning by Wilmington’s defense, which totaled seven defensive errors for the game, allowed Herscher to put up a five-spot that gave the Tigers some breathing room before they eventually went on to cruise to a 10-1 victory at home.

“It was a great pitcher’s duel through four innings,” Tigers coach Mike Cann said. “I credit our lead-off hitters getting on base and then our small-ball play before we put the pressure on Wilmington.”

Up 2-1 with runners on first and third and one out, it was none other than Rylie Hartman, one of the Tigers’ most clutch hitters, doing what she does best by ripping a two-RBI double down the left-field line to give Herscher a three-run lead.

“Obviously, once again, my two lead-off girls did their job and got on base,” Hartman said. “I knew that I had to do something for my team because my first two at-bats weren’t so great.”

Hartman’s clutch double helped rally the Tigers as they went on to score three more runs in the inning. Up 4-1, Emma Powers picked up an RBI off a fielder’s choice before Zoey Fleischauer reached on an error to drive in the inning’s final two runs by Herscher before they added a trio more in the game’s waning moments.

McDivitt then closed things out for her squad by pitching flawlessly down the stretch by retiring six of her last eight batters faced. It helped her secure the win on the mound after she allowed just one unearned run on four hits in seven innings of action.

“McDivitt was her usual self for us by getting a lot of pop ups and pitching out of numerous jams,” Cann said. “She’s just done it time and time again for us, and she’s been a huge asset for us this season.”

As well as Castle pitched on the mound for Wilmington, the fifth-inning debacle was something the Wildcats never seemed to recover from. Only five of the 10 runs charged to her stat line were earned, and she struck out six batters and allowed nine hits during six innings.

“Castle pitched an extremely good game today,” Wildcats coach Jack Skole said. “I think before that fifth-inning collapse, she had given up only three hits to that point.

“When we had girls on, we just couldn’t make that hit today, so we couldn’t put pressure on them, and Herscher did a good job putting pressure on us.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The softball team will visit Bishop McNamara at 4:30 p.m. today for the regional championship. The baseball team will travel to Spring Valley to take on Hall at 4:30 p.m. Friday in regional semifinal action.