WRESTLING: Bradley-Bourbonnais takes giant leap forward on Senior Night

<strong>By Cody Smith</strong>

csmith@daily-journal.com

BRADLEY — There was nothing but smiles across the Bradley-Bourbonnais gymnasium as the Boilermakers celebrated their three seniors — Anthony Mancilla (138 pounds), Jeshua Zirbel (145) and Hollist Daniels Jr. (220) — on senior night halfway through their triangular meet against Stagg and Yorkville Christian on Friday night.

“Senior night was an overall great experience,” Mancilla said. “I’m sad because I don’t want to leave BBCHS. I love it here and wrestling in general, but it was awesome to be celebrated here at home.”

Being a group made up of predominantly freshmen and sophomores, the Boilermakers went on to take five individual wins against Stagg to best the Chargers 36-30, which left them to split 1-1 on the evening after they lost to Yorkville Christian 45-24, with all 24 points coming from forfeit victories.

“I think our team has such a good attitude in terms of watching film and growing that it never really feels like we lose,” Boilermakers coach Mike Spiwak said. “We just get good film to study from to keep improving.”

All season the message by Coach Spiwak has been to focus on growth and to stay resilient. The two matches that perfectly represented that overall message came from two freshmen in Lymon Jackson (113) and A.J. Mancilla (160), who both found themselves digging deep to secure solid comeback victories against their two varsity Stagg opponents after losses to strong Class 1A opponents from Yorkville Christian.

Jackson notched his individual win after he trailed early in the first period. A.J. Mancilla stole a late victory thanks to a strong takedown in the waning seconds of the third and final period.

“Come-from-behind victories are like my favorite thing because to me it shows you may not be the more technically skilled wrestler but you just have that toughness to compete,” Spiwak said. “Being able to get just one come-from-behind victory is huge, and so to have three tonight was amazing to see.”

The Boilermakers added two more wins via pins in the first period from junior returning state qualifier Anthony Lawryn (120) and sophomore Levi Greenlee (126).

“Lawryn lost his match to Yorkville Christian, and he was obviously upset about that, but to be able to comeback and pull himself out of a tricky scramble with his Stagg opponent just shows a lot about who he is,” Spiwak said. “Lawryn is a scrappy guy, but he’s also a great teammate.”

Wrestling alongside younger brother A.J. on the second mat, senior Anthony Mancilla (138) managed to completely dominate his Stagg opponent before pinning him in the third period despite having to jump up two weight classes to wrestle his opponent at 152 pounds.

“It was senior night, so I knew I had to put on a good performance,” Anthony Mancilla said. “I had my family come and watch, and it was pretty cool because my brother was wrestling at the same time I was. I just went out there with confidence and did what I do like any other match.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais will travel to Lincoln-Way West, where it will wrestle off against the Warriors in a Southwest Suburban Conference dual at 5 p.m. Friday.