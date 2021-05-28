Shaw Local

ONU softball season ends at NAIA World Series

By Daily Journal Staff Report

The Olivet softball team saw its season end at the highest level, the NAIA World Series, on Friday after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Houston-Victoria in an elimination game.

The Tigers countered a one-run first inning from Houston-Victoria when Miranda Southall singled home Katie Marker and then took a 2-1 lead in the third, when Southall tripled and then scored on an error.

That lead stuck until the top of the seventh, when the Jaguars plated a pair to take a 3-2 lead they held onto after the bottom of the frame. Emily Blucker allowed two earned runs on nine hits and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

The loss came one day after the 12th-ranked Tigers fell to Madonna 10-6 in the first round of the world series. Margaret Landis went 2 for 2 with two runs scored to lead Olivet at the plate in their Thursday defeat. Marker and Haley Dobson collected two hits each, and Sara Beers totaled a team-high two RBIs off one hit.

The Tigers ended their season with a 34-8 record.