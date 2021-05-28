ONU softball season ends at NAIA World Series

The Olivet softball team saw its season end at the highest level, the NAIA World Series, on Friday after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Houston-Victoria in an elimination game.

The Tigers countered a one-run first inning from Houston-Victoria when Miranda Southall singled home Katie Marker and then took a 2-1 lead in the third, when Southall tripled and then scored on an error.

That lead stuck until the top of the seventh, when the Jaguars plated a pair to take a 3-2 lead they held onto after the bottom of the frame. Emily Blucker allowed two earned runs on nine hits and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

The loss came one day after the 12th-ranked Tigers fell to Madonna 10-6 in the first round of the world series. Margaret Landis went 2 for 2 with two runs scored to lead Olivet at the plate in their Thursday defeat. Marker and Haley Dobson collected two hits each, and Sara Beers totaled a team-high two RBIs off one hit.

The Tigers ended their season with a 34-8 record.