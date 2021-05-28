Three more local hole-in-ones have been recorded, two at Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne and one at the Kankakee Elks Country Club.

On May 21, Nicholas Stewart, of Bourbonnais, aced the eighth hole at Oak Springs with the use of a Nike 8-iron. It was witnessed by Miguel Davila, John F. Palmer and Dan Keck.

Oak Springs saw another hole-in-one on Monday on the 16th hole, where Tony Cerven hit a hole-in-one with his 9-iron, witnessed by Richard T. Cerven, Frank T. Cerven, Armand DeBlouwe and James Carl.

The Elks saw its ace come May 22, when Tony Thompson, of Momence, found the cup on his first shot with a 9-iron on the fifth hole. Derek Ashman, Andy Forquer and Jon Olszewski were witnesses.