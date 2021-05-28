GIRLS SOCCER: Under-manned Bradley-Bourbonnais drops regular season finale

BRADLEY — To say the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls soccer team has heart and a passion for the game would be a gigantic understatement. The Boilermakers have had one of the most unconventional seasons ever, starting the season with just enough players to fill out a starting lineup without any substitutions. For much of the year, injuries have seen the number of healthy players fall below the total of 11 players in a full lineup, which was again the case during Thursday’s 4-0 home loss to Andrew.

“That’s what our season has been like all year long,” Boilermakers coach Rohan Robinson said. “We started our first game with 11 players, and after that, we have just ... gone down with injuries. ... It’s been our season all year, and that’s why I think I have a great group of girls [who] play with heart and never gave up.”

The Boilermakers started their final Southwest Suburban Conference matchup against the ‘Bolts with 11 starters, with one, Danae Williams, leaving her signature position on the defensive end to replace injured goalkeeper Kaitlyn Randle.

At about the 20-minute mark in the first half, Andrew’s Abbie Bosco scored off a corner kick pass from about 6 yards out to give the T-Bolts an early lead. Not too long after, the Boilers’ midfielder, Morgan George, went down with a first-half injury, which caused the Boilermakers to start playing without a full lineup. It resulted in Andrew taking a 1-0 lead into halftime after having had 21 shots and 12 shots on goal at the break.

“[Williams is] my center back because my original goalkeeper is on the bench injured,” Robinson said. “We just warmed up and put her in as the goalkeeper, and she did an amazing job out there and came up with some pretty big saves and did well in one-on-one breakaways.”

Already playing the first half under-manned, the Boilermakers only saw things get tougher, as another one of their defenders, Hailey Brooks, went down with an injury during the second half. As a result of playing with only nine players, including a new goalkeeper, Andrew was able to tally on three more goals in the contest’s final 30 minutes.

“The one thing everyone should know about this group is that they are fighters,” Robinson said. “They are amazing, and they never stop playing, running or trying.

“Any other team would roll over being down one to three goals, playing with only seven or eight players, but not my girls,” he added. “They played a whole 80 minutes all the way through, and they fought to the final whistle, which I feel so good about.”

Despite the shutout loss, Williams did an excellent job filling in as the Boilermakers’ goalie. She routinely did her best to keep Andrew from scoring and wound up preventing the Thunderbolts from several more scores. Out of 45 shots by the T-Bolts, 23 of which were shot on goal, Williams stayed busy all evening by tallying 19 saves in her first start in the net.

“I was really nervous at first, but once we were out there, everyone was so supportive,” Williams said. “They told me to do the best I could, and I’m honestly surprised I had so many saves.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais will begin its postseason run in the Normal Community Sectional, when it will face off as a the seventh seed against No. 2 seed Minooka at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Because of COVID-19 procedures, the game will be played at Minooka.