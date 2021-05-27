ROUNDUP: Herscher softball clinches ICE

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 7, Coal City 2

The Tigers clinched the Illinois Central Eight Conference crown with a victory against the Coalers on Thursday.

Herscher scored three runs in the first inning before never looking back to improve to 20-7 overall and 12-2 in ICE play. Mia Ruder led the bats with a team-high three hits for an RBI and a run scored. Colby McDivitt picked up another win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits during five innings of work. Emma Powers, Allie Decman and Mary Kanak collected two hits each.

Wilmington 11, Central 3

Abby Pitts barreled two homers and a triple for three RBIs to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Raena DelAngel drove in three runs on a single and a double. Jenna Jackson chipped in a double and a single. Emily Mazon picked up the win on the bump, allowing three earned runs on nine hits during seven innings of action.

Kaylee Ketcherside totaled a third of the Comets hits with three and a run scored. Alana Gray smacked a homer for two RBIs and a run scored.

High school BASEBALL

Peotone 10, Grant Park 3

The Blue Devils scored eight runs between the sixth and seventh innings to pull away late. Austin Massat drove in a team-high three RBIs off a single and a double. Tristan Weglarz added two singles. Matthew Derkacy added a double. Mason Kibelkis tossed five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out six.

Nick Timmons led the Dragons by going 2 for 3 at the plate. Clayton McKinstry pitched hard in a losing effort, allowing six runs on eight hits during six innings of work.

Coal City 9, Herscher 1

Alec Lovell went 3 for 3 with two runs scored to lead the Coalers at the plate. Aydan Murphy, Brady Best, Trent Sandeno and Riley Ponio all tallied two hits each. Thomas Park snagged the win on the mound, allowing one earned on six hits and striking out eight in seven innings of action.

Clay Schultz finished as the only Tiger with multiple hits, totaling two singles in four plate appearances. Camden Berns and Blake Holm added singles.

Reed-Custer 8, Oakwood 3

The Comets improved to 16-5 overall this season. Joel Hunt allowed two earned runs on eight hits struck out four in a complete-game effort. Jarrett Goodwin, Jack Stellano, Corey Burch, Jake McPherson, Dylan Garrelts, Blake Bishop and Clayton Newbrough all tallied one hit each.

WRESTLING

Tri-meet: Central 66, Manteno 16; Manteno 33, Herscher 6

The Panthers went 1-1 on the night against two ICE opponents despite being down four starters. Nolan Worobey (138 pounds) finished the night with a pair of victories to finish as the only Panther with two nonforfeit victories on the evening. Wyatt Young (170) and Gabe Johnson (182) both won their matches against the Comets before they secured forfeit wins from Herscher.

No stats were available for Herscher or Central.

GIRLS SOCCER

Streator 2, Manteno 1

The crossbar wasn’t the Panthers’ friend in their one-score loss to Streator. Katherine Gaffney tallied the lone goal for Manteno.

Herscher 7, Reed-Custer 0

The Tigers scored five goals at the half before winning by seven to close the season 15-3. Ally Meyers notched a hat trick and an assist. Elise Kukuck totaled two more scores, and Jalynn Miner and Katelyn Borschnack each tallied one score each. Kuckuk recorded a team-high five assists, and Rourke Zigrossi tallied one save for the shutout.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Coal City 69, Reed-Custer 47

Asa Cooper led the Coalers with individual victories in the 100-meter dash, triple jump and long jump. Nick Sullivan added a win in the 400-meter dash. Colten Sztapka secured first place in the 110-meter hurdles. Christian Micetich took first in the 300-meter hurdles, followed by Logan Miller in discus and Ryland Megyeri in the high jump.

Reed-Custer got wins from Evan Pickard in the 200-meter dash, Mendi Aliu in the 800-meter race, Tyler Wiyninger in the 1600-meter distance race and Justin Huizenga in the 3200-meter distance race. Brenden Williams chipped in a victory in shot put.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Coal City 44, Reed-Custer 22

Abby Payton swept discus and shot put to lead the Coalers on the girls’ side. Angela O’Connor added two more wins in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash. Adeline Dowling also secured first place in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter distance races.

Zoe Hasset cruised to victory in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes to lead the Comets. Haylee Keymon chipped in a victory in the 300-meter hurdles.