ROUNDUP: Bishop McNamara softball cruises past Chicago Christian; Beecher softball clinches RVC

High school SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 9, Chicago Christian 0

The Irish didn’t allow a single run, thanks to Liv DeLuca, who tossed a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out two. She also led the Irish at the plate with two singles. Sydney Born tallied two hits and two RBIs, and Claudia Dolliger chipped in a team-high three RBIs off a triple.

Beecher 10, Illinois Lutheran 0 (6 innings)

The Bobcats totaled 11 hits for 10 runs in a quick rout of Illinois Lutheran in six innings of action. Kylie Cook went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead Beecher at the plate. Alyssa Oldenburg added a team-high three RBIs off two hits, and Abby Shepard picked up the win on the mound, allowing zero runs on two hits in five innings of work.

Beecher 14, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 innings)

The Bobcats clinched the River Valley Conference title with a two-game sweep against Illinois Lutheran on Wednesday evening. Abby Sippel went a perfect 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead Beecher at the plate. Cheyanna Stluka added two singles for an RBI and a run scored. Cynthia Hon grabbed the victory on the bump, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out seven in four innings of work.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Minooka 8

The Boilermakers scored three runs in the top of the seventh before holding Minooka off in the bottom half of the inning to win it. Natalie Johnson barreled a homer for an RBI to lead BBCHS at the plate. Maddy McIntyre went 3 for 4 with two singles and a double for a team-high three RBIs. Kennedy Pepin secured the win on the mound, allowing six earned on 12 hits in six innings of work.

Dwight 4, Central 3

The Trojans held off a two-run rally by the Comets in the top of the seventh to win it by one run. Erin Anderson went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead Dwight at the plate. Rachel Heath drove in two runs off a double and a single. Abby Rodosky secured the win on the bump, allowing three earned on nine hits in a complete-game effort.

Ella White and Kaylee Ketcherside both collected two hits each to lead the Comets in their defeat. Kaylie Warpet chipped in a double.

Milford 13, Oakwood 7

The Bearcats took an early lead in the second inning before never looking back. Emmaleah Marshino went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double to lead Milford at the plate. Jordan Lucht and Brynlee Wright smacked two homers each. Julia Bushnell snagged the win on the bump, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and striking out eight.

High school BASEBALL

Marian Catholic 11, Beecher 3

Jacob Granicnzy pitched hard in a losing effort, allowing seven earned runs on five hits. Mitchell Landis collected two hits to lead the Bobcats’ offense. Duane Doss chipped in a single and a run scored.

Herscher 16, Dwight 1 (4 innings)

Daven Arseneau picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits during four innings of action. Camden Burns went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and an RBI to lead Herscher at the plate. Tyler Murray drove in four runs on three hits, including a double.

Carson Crouch torched a triple, and Ryan Turner notched a single to total all of Dwight’s hits on the evening.

Milford 6, Oakwood 4

The Bearcats improved to 11-5 overall this season, thanks to the arm of Payton Harwood. The ace lasted six innings, allowing one run on six hits. Luke McCabe went 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sawyer Laffoon chipped in two hits and two runs scored.

Cissna Park 12, Watseka 0

Ian Rogers was excellent on the mound to secure the win, allowing zero runs on two hits during five innings of work. Gavin Spitz went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Timberwolves at the plate. Brayden Bruens chipped in a double.

Braiden Walwer and Conner Curry totaled a single each to lead Watseka at the plate.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 6, Crete-Monee 0

The Bobcats earned the win, thanks to a shutout by goalkeeper Chloe Zurek. Dayo Bamgbose notched a hat trick with a team-high three goals and one assist. Morgan Magruder added two scores and two assists. Fabi Barraza and Aniya Killis chipped in one goal each.

Wilmington 2, Coal City 1

The Wildcats got scores from Katelyn Lewsader and Aubrey Bryant. Abbie Rampa and Ella Banas recorded one assist each. Rachel Wandless notched 15 saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for Coal City.