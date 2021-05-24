KCC's baseball season ends

Daily Journal Staff Report

With a loss in their suspended game Saturday morning and a heartbreaking loss later in the day, the Kankakee Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end during the weekend with a 37-20 record.

The Cavaliers finished Friday’s suspended NJCAA Region IV District Tournament against Madison College and fell by a 7-6 score. They entered the morning chasing a 7-3 deficit and were able to push across three runs in the top of the ninth on a two-run single from Ian Sanders and an error before ultimately falling short.

Later that day, the Cavaliers found themselves ahead 3-1 in an elimination game against Black Hawk College, but this time it was Black Hawk that had a three-run top of the ninth to end KCC’s season.

Jake Vera went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Matt Lelito doubled, singled and scored. Sanders singled and drove in a pair. Kyle Iwinski pitched 8 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits and seven strikeouts.