GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher bounces back with gutsy win against Manteno

HERSCHER — With Lisle seemingly having the Illinois Central Eight Conference locked up — sitting in first place at 11-1 overall and 11-0 in ICE play — Herscher is getting prepared for the postseason by trying to gain some momentum heading into the final three games of its regular season.

Coming off a tough 4-2 loss to Lisle on Saturday, the Tigers came out Monday evening determined to bounce back and secured a tight 1-0 victory at home against ICE rival Manteno to end a skid that saw the team lose three of its previous four contests.

“The last three or four weeks as a team, we’ve just started to bond, and the chemistry is now there,” Herscher coach Chris Longtin said. “We’re setting our sights for a postseason run.”

After both teams got off to slow starts for the opening 10 minutes, Herscher finally found its groove by making Panthers goalkeeper Mia Robbins keep busy all evening. The Tigers completely dominated the time of possession in the first half, which ultimately left Manteno to total zero shots in the first 40 minutes of play.

“I didn’t think we played a good first half,” Panthers coach Justin Emerson said. “Herscher was all over us in the first half, but luckily, our back line and our goalkeeper kept us in it.”

With the first half mostly being played in Panthers territory, the Tigers found themselves firing away, but for the most part, Robbins kept them off the scoreboard. The junior goalkeeper prevented all but one goal on 18 first-half shot attempts by the Tigers, with 10 of those shots being on goal. Junior midfielder Jalynn Miner found the back of the net from about 8 yards out at about the 25-minute mark in the first half, giving Herscher a 1-0 lead it eventually would take into halftime.

“The ball was just wide open, and I got a really good pass from my team, and so I just took a shot, and it went in,” Miner said.

With the momentum on the home team’s side, Manteno knew it had to get more aggressive in the second half. Savanah Baez and Midori Dotson started to find some open creases in the Tigers’ defense, which allowed for multiple scoring opportunities for the Panthers. After having zero shots in the first half, Manteno fired off four shots in the second half, with three of them coming on goal, but Herscher goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi shut them all down with huge saves.

“The second half we played a lot more inspired,” Emerson said. “We did a lot better at contesting the 50-50 balls and all the little things like that, which allowed for some opportunities in the second half.

“Unfortunately, Herscher had some really good play along their back line and goalkeeper, and so they kept us out of the net.”

The shutout victory by the Tigers helped Herscher improve to 13-3 on the season and 9-3 in conference play, keeping them in a distant third place in the conference standings.

“Our team works very hard together, and so whenever we lose, we usually come back ready to fight,” Miner said. “And so it feel good to win again.”

<strong>STATBOOK</strong>

Miner scored the lone goal for the Tigers in the first half. Rourke Zigrossi totaled three saves.

Mia Robbins notched 17 saves to lead Manteno in the net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher heads to Streator for another ICE matchup at 4:30 p.m. today. Manteno will head to Peotone for another conference game at the same time.