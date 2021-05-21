KCC baseball district tournament game suspended

Daily Journal Staff Report

The Kankakee Community College baseball team will have a night to sleep on the strategy they want to take into a four-run deficit with three innings to catch up after their NJCAA Region IV District Tournament Semifinal game with Madison College in Madison, Wisc., was suspended due to weather Friday.

The game will resume at 10 a.m. this morning with the Cavaliers trailing 7-3.

KCC’s Ian Sanders will bat with nobody on and one out in the top of the seventh inning.

The Cavaliers got to Friday’s game after topping Black Hawk College 6-5 after a four-run top of the ninth Thursday.

Sanders, Owen Jackson and Jake Vera each had a hit, a run and an RBI. Drake Schrodt singled and scored, and Nick Schindler singled and drove in a run.