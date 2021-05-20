Manteno baseball, Coal City softball earn victories in first of home-at-home

MANTENO — It’s come as quick as ever, but with just a couple weeks left of the baseball and softball regular seasons, the stretch run before the postseason has quickly arrived, and Coal City’s baseball and softball teams traveled to Manteno Thursday for the front end of pivotal home-at-home series for the two Illinois Central Eight Conference powers.

On the baseball field it was the Panthers who improved to 23-1 on the year and kept their perfect ICE record at 12-0 by putting together just enough offense against Coalers’ ace Brady Best and earning a 4-1 victory.

“The Best kid threw well and threw quick; it was an adjustment for us to own the box, step out and call time, and hit when we were ready, but he threw really well today ... but we were able to get a couple nice hits, got a nice bunt down and were able to manufacture some runs.”

Best got his own run support and gave the Coalers (8-5, 7-3) an early 1-0 lead when he drove in Nolan Berger on a third-inning single. But as good as Best was on the mound, the Panthers got just as good an outing between Nolan Aicher and Alex Juranich.

Juranich entered the game with the game tied at 1 through three innings and saw the Panthers take a 3-1 lead in the fifth before tagging on insurance in the seventh. The senior righty said he had a feeling he and his teammates would turn the tie into a lead while he was on the mound.

“I was super confident,” Juranich said. “I went out there, just tried to get the job done for my boys and throw strikes.”

The Panthers saw their lead come in the fifth when Bryce Vorwald hit an RBI single that scored a second run on an error, and then plated their fourth run in the sixth when Cole Jackson drove in Grant DeRose on a fielder’s choice.

Coalers coach Greg Wills said he knows that his team played solid ball for most of the evening, but also that it’s gonna take a full seven innings of peak play to knock off a team like the Panthers.

“That’s obviously a fantastic ballclub over there with a lot of good athletes,” Wills said. “We played pretty good baseball for six innings, but you kick a ball here, misplay a bunt there, and all the sudden it’s 3-1 and you’re battling ... but I think we’re going in the right direction.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week, we’re playing our best baseball as we get ready for regionals.”

STAT BOOK

Best took the tough-luck loss after allowing four earned runs (three earned) on seven hits and three strikeouts. Aicher went three strong innings for the Panthers, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three strikeouts, before Juranich came in to throw four no-hit innings. Vorwald went 2-for-3 from the nine-spot in Manteno’s lineup, the only player from either team to record more than one hit.

Coaler softball uses youthful naivety to top Manteno

First-year Coal City softball coach Rodney Moonbrum is in a weird position. Most coaches prefer their teams to have experience and understanding of the moment they’re in, but when Moonbrum and his young Coalers team were faced with the tough task of taking on Manteno on the road Thursday, those young players didn’t bat an eye at the challenge at hand, coming up with several clutch hits to double up the Panthers 10-5.

“With six productive freshmen, we’re basically a JV team playing a varsity schedule, and I think I was more proud than the girls were,” Moonbrum said. “We have potential [to compete], but we have to start right now, and we’re happy to go in there and beat [Manteno].

“I was just talking to [Natalie Teague] and she was telling me how she had never beat Manteno from sixth grade up, so to go there and win is awesome.”

The Coalers (8-8, 7-3) were able to pick up their win thanks to big hits in big moments. The team scored three runs with two outs and whoever was at-bat with ducks on the pond almost always seemed to find green in an offensive effort Panthers coach Josh Carlile said his team could have learned from Thursday.

“I told the girls I wanted them to watch [Coal City’s] approach with two strikes,” Carlile said. “We’ve gone up and continued to take the same approach with two strikes as with zero strikes and one strike and we aren’t hitting the ball.

“Not that we can’t hit the ball, we’re just not making the adjustments with two strikes.”

And for Moonbrum, that two-strike hitting that led the team to arguably its biggest win of the season, thus far, has been a primary point of emphasis this season, and again another instance of youth finding a way to pay off.

“That’s been the icing on the cake,” Moonbrum said of the team’s two-strike hitting. “They’re so young and so naive, they just go up [to bat] mentally locked in and I’m very proud.

“Those bats cost about $400, we’re never taking strike three with it on our shoulder.”

STAT BOOK

Makayla Henline hit a three-run triple, singled and scored. Makenzie Henline, Jadyn Shaw and Jocie Widlowski each had two hits and scored twice, and Widlowski also drove in a pair. Kaitlyn Jasper allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and five strikeouts in six innings.

The Panthers (10-4, 7-3) were led at the plate by Karli Wenzel, who went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Kayla Melia and Kayla Michaelsko each had a hit and scored.

The two schools met in both baseball and softball again Friday, this time at Coal City. On the softball diamond, the Coalers earned a series sweep when Mia Ferrias' infield single scored Jocie Widlowski for a 4-3, walk-off win in a game that saw both teams score a run apiece in each of the last two innings.

Ferrias and Widlowski each had two hits apiece, with Ferrias adding a run and an RBI and Widlowski adding two runs. Kerigan Copes had an RBI single. Kaitlyn Jasper allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits in a complete game victory.

Reygan Carlile went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Panthers. Karli Wenzel went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs. Alyssa Dralle and Kayla Melia had a pair of hits apiece and Dralle added an RBI. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

In baseball, the Panthers entered the seventh facing a 6-5 deficit before scoring four runs in their last at-bat to earn a 9-6 victory. Cole Jackson knocked a two-run single to put the Panthers ahead 7-6 before they added a few for insurance.

Jackson added two hits and two runs to his two RBIs. Alex Juranich was 2-for-5 with five RBIs and a run. Bryce Vorwald and Nolan Aicher each had a hit, a run and an RBI. Luke Trepanier tripled and scored and Edan Perez doubled and scored. Eric Beck allowed just one unearned run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Aydan Murphy and Brady Best each had a hit and scored twice for the Coalers. Trent Sandeno had a hit and two RBIs and Ashton Harvey drove in a run on a single.