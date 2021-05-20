KCC's Hudson earns All-American honors for women's basketball

Only a handful of KCC women’s basketball players have been able to accomplish what sophomore forward Brandi Hudson did during the 2020-21 women’s basketball season.

After averaging 14.7 points per game last season as a freshman while making the NCJAA Region IV All-Region team, Hudson followed up her freshman campaign by becoming one of the nation’s best scorers in the NCJAA this year after having averaged 23.1 points, which ranked fourth in the nation, on 63.1 percent shooting to secure NCJAA DII All-American honors as well as NCJAA Region IV All-Region First Team honors

“Becoming an All-American this year is one of the best accomplishments I’ve ever had in my life,” Hudson said. “Being a kid from the West Side of Chicago and earning such a prestigious award is just a blessing.”

Although the awards might have come as a surprise to Hudson, head coach Donnie Denson noted he always knew Hudson had the potential to become an All-American after winning MVP honors in the Cavaliers’ regional championship game during the 2019-20 season.

“I didn’t have any doubt that she’d be one of the top players in the region,” Denson said.

Despite showing flashes of greatness as a freshman, Hudson managed to put it all together this season after she got more comfortable in the Cavaliers’ system. The forward came into her freshman season as a slasher who liked to attack the basket, but through a strenuous offseason, Hudson expanded her game to the perimeter, which allowed her to keep defenders off-balance all season. The added shooter’s touch along with an increase in aggressiveness is all Hudson needed to take her game to the next level.

“When she came in, she was only about driving and attacking the basket,” Denson said. “This season, she really did a nice job of continuing to develop her game, especially around the perimeter.”

Even with all the success that came Hudson’s way as a freshman using her bully-ball style, opposing teams started to realize in order to shut her down, they had to clog the lane. The blueprint on Hudson quickly got out, so she went extra hard this offseason in order to comeback a more complete player.

“I just really hit the gym and just told myself to try and be the best person I could be,” Hudson said. “I was in the gym working on things that I didn’t do last season like not shooting enough, and I wanted to prove to everybody that I’m capable of doing more things than just getting to the basket.

“I can shoot and put the ball on the floor and move coast to coast like a guard, so I was just trying to work on those skills coming into this season, and I feel like I executed that well.”

With Hudson’s breakout season behind her, she will have to decide whether or not to use her COVID-19 redshirt and return to KCC as a junior or move on to a four-year school. She has been in contact with St. Francis and Chicago State, among other schools.

“I feel like I didn’t get the offers I deserved this season after making the All-American team,” Hudson said. “You would think my increase in production would get me more heavily recruited, but maybe it was because it was a COVID-19 season.

“I’m kind of in the middle of thinking of either staying another year and putting [in] even more ... effort [than] I did this season, or I’m looking at a couple of other schools that have reached out to me. I’ll make my decision soon.”