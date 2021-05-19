ROUNDUP: Ortiz's hat-trick helps Momence soccer kick past Crete-Monee

GIRLS SOCCER

Momence 4, Crete-Monee 0

Vanessa Ortiz landed a hat trick with a team-high three goals to lead the Redskins offensive attack. Anne Andrade chipped in another score.

Manteno 1, Wilmington 0

The Panthers grinded out a one-score victory against the Wildcats, thanks to a Lily Bona score. Mia Robbins totaled the shutout behind the net.

Alexa Clark led Wilmington with a strong defensive effort, tallying 15 steals. Rachel Wandless chipped in eight saves behind the net.

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 3, Beecher 2

Ashton Harvey went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs to help lead the Coalers to a one-run victory against Beecher. Aydan Murphey and Trent Sandeno both chipped in one hit each. Thomas Park pitched solid in a complete-game effort, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out six.

The Bobcats fell to 13-6 overall in a great fight against the Coalers. Nick Noles went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a run scored to lead Beecher at the plate. Jacob Graniczny tossed six innings, allowing three earned on four hits. Duane Doss added a single and a run scored.

Manteno 11, Donovan 0

The Panthers’ Matt Gaffney finished red hot at the plate, driving in five runs on three doubles in three plate appearances. Audis Edwards snagged the win on the bump, allowing zero hits and striking out seven in three innings of action. Nathan Bajic added two hits.

Dalton Anderson and Connor Cardenas tallied all of the Wildcats offense with one single each.

Central 13, Momence 3 (5 innings)

The Comets improved to 10-0 on the season by scoring at least two runs in three of their four trips to the plate Wednesday. Chandler Burrow went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Matthew Luhrsen had a pair of hits, a run and an RBI. Nick Krueger had a hit, scored twice and drove in three. Burrow allowed three earned runs on two hits and seven strikeouts in the first three innings before Jay Lemenager pitched perfect fourth and fifth innings.

Sam Petersen singled and scored for Momence. Michael Newberry had an RBI single.

High school SOFTBALL

Wilmington 2, Seneca 0

Olivia Hansen threw a complete-game shutout in the Wildcats’ victory against Seneca. Grace Burkey and Jessica Castle both had two hits with a double each. Abby Pitts and Hansen both chipped in doubles.