BASEBALL: Boilers have uncharacteristic slow start in loss to Andrew

BRADLEY — Before Wednesday’s Southwest Suburban Conference game against Andrew, the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team had zero trouble getting out to early leads. The Boilermakers jumped out to first-inning leads in their past three contests before running into Thunderbolts pitcher Danny O’Malley, who kept the home team to just two hits in a 13-0 defeat.

“We’ve been playing better baseball the past two games, so I told my guys we need to learn from this game, but then we need to wash the game and forget about it,” Boilermakers coach Brad Schweigert said.

After the Boilermakers took a 6-2 win against Andrew on Monday on the road, the Thunderbolts came out with a vengeance by jumping out to an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play off an RBI single by Michael Bobber. Andrew followed things up with an eight-run eruption in the second inning, which took the life out of the Boilermakers.

“When you go down 9-0 in the second inning, it’s hard to keep your energy up,” Schweigert said. “But from the start, we have to come out ready to play and be more focused.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais starting pitcher Blake Long started off strong before he lost his control in a wild second inning. Unable to command his curveball, the right-hander wound up walking two and hitting two more batters to open Andrew’s big second inning, leaving Easton Byrne to come in in relief with the bases loaded and one out.

Byrne gave up a pair of runs in 1/3 of a frame before Hayden Skanberg toed the rubber down 7-0 and gave up two more runs to make it 9-0 by the time the Boilers came to bat for a second time.

The early domination by the Thunderbolts was all Andrew needed to cruise to victory. O’Malley’s pitching performance was dominant. The sophomore right-handed pitcher secured the win, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out six in a complete-game effort.

“Whether we were on the mound or at the plate, I didn’t think we came focused and ready to play,” Schweigert said. “Credit to Andrew, their guy threw alright, but it was anything we haven’t seen. We just didn’t have good approaches, and on the mound, we couldn’t figure out our curveball.”

The lone bright spot for the Boilermakers was Skanberg’s ability to settle in late against Andrew. Although he got tagged for three runs in the fifth, Skanberg did what was asked of him by coming in relief and pounding the strike zone.

“Skanberg did exactly what we wanted our pitchers to do from the start,” Schweigert said. “He got in there and threw strikes by competing to each hitter and pitched to contact.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Trevor Walters and Zach Starr totaled all of the Boilermakers hits with one single each.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais heads to Stagg for another conference game at 4:30 p.m. today.