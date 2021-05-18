ROUNDUP: Conference battles take place on softball, baseball diamonds

High school BASEBALL

Watseka 7, Momence 6

The Warriors took one against the Redskins via a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning off a Ty Berry RBI double. Berry went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Watseka’s high-scoring affair. Conner Bell, Conner Curry and Ashton Bowling each added singles. Curry also picked up the win on the bump, allowing two earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings of action.

CJ Wiechec finished as the only Redskins slugger with multiple hits, notching two singles in four plate appearances. Aiden Wood and Brandon Lynch chipped in one single each. Sam Peterson added one of the team’s three stolen bases on the evening.

Beecher 17, Grace Christian 1 (4 innings)

The Bobcats improved to 13-5 overall with a dominant win against Grace Christian. Bryce Stout and Ethan Turney collected two hits each to lead Beecher at the plate. Cameron Paulmeier snagged the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits in four innings of action. Nick Noles recorded a double.

Braden Dandurand and Zach McGuirt totaled all of the Crusaders hits with one single each. Dandurand also pitched two innings, allowing seven earned runs on five hits.

Reed-Custer 11, Peotone 2

The Comets improved to 12-5 overall and 8-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference after edging out Peotone by nine runs. Jack Stellano picked up another victory on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits and fanning eight. Corey Burch led the way offensively with a 2-for-2 performance for four RBIs, including a home run.

Jarrett Goodwin, Robbie Fordonski, Connor Esparza, Blake Bishop and Ryan Jarchow each added hits.

The Blue Devils totaled three hits on the evening. Austin Massat totaled a single and a double with a stolen base to lead Peotone at the plate. Matthew Derkacy added a single.

Wilmington 9, Lisle 3

The Wildcats held a lead during all seven innings of play against Lisle. Justin Walinski went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple to lead Wilmington at the plate. Kaden Humphries smacked a homer and totaled a team-high five RBIs. Dom Dingillo and Ryan Banas added two hits each. Humphries also secured the win on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings of action.

Grant Park 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings — rain)

Clayton McKinstry grabbed the win on the mound, allowing zero runs on one hit during four innings of work with seven strikeouts. Ethan Damler and Keaton Lacer led the Dragons with two hits each. Travis Fick added a scoreless inning of relief action.

The Panthers fell to 11-6 on the season with the shutout loss. Brandon States collected the team’s lone hit with a single.

Coal City 2, Herscher 0

The Coalers got things done against Herscher in a low-scoring affair. Alec Lovell led the way with a double in four plate appearances. Caden Kuder secured the win on the rubber, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out 13 in 5 2/3 innings of work. Aydan Murphy added two stolen bases.

The Tigers’ offense was held to just one hit on the day — a single by Camden Berns.

Trinity 8, Portage Christian 8 (6 innings)

The Eagles ended things in a tie after six innings of action. Gage Fann and Aaron Kendregan notched a double each to lead Trinity with the sticks. Caleb Kendregan added a single for an RBI.

High school SOFTBALL

Milford 17, Chrisman 1

The Bearcats couldn’t be tamed as they exploded for 14 hits on the evening. Abby Tovey, Anna McEwen, Abby Storm and Brynlee Wright led Milford with two hits each. McEwen drove in three RBIs. Tovey added another two RBIs. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on two hits during four innings of action.

Momence 17, Watseka 11

An 11-run fifth inning helped Momence edge out Watseka late. The Redskins were led by Emilie Lindgren, who went 3 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBIs. She also snagged the win to improve to 4-1 on the bump. Laynee Metz added a homer for three RBIs, and Kaitlyn Piekarczyk added three hits with a double to drive in two runs.

Briana Denault went 3 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead the Warriors offensively. Sydney McTaggart drove in two runs on two hits, and Teagan Cawthon added a single, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Herscher 9, Coal City 5

The Tigers improved to 14-5 overall this season. Colby McDivitt snagged another win on the mound, allowing five runs on nine hits in a complete-game effort. Rylie Hartman led at the plate with a team-high three hits. Mia Ruder added two more for an RBI and three runs scored.

Jadyn Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple to lead the Coalers’ bats on the evening with a team-high four RBIs. Makayla Henline chipped in two hits, including a double.

Peotone 11, Reed-Custer 10

The Blue Devils avoided a late comeback victory attempt by the Comets to improve to 4-8 on the season. Taylor Thweatt went 2 for 2 with a homer to lead Peotone at the plate. Emma Herder added three hits, one more than teammate Evelyn Gorecki. Herder also grabbed the win on the mound, allowing 10 earned runs on 14 hits and striking out seven in seven innings of work.

Grace Cavanaugh collected a team-high three hits including a double for two RBIs to lead Reed-Custer with the sticks. Naomi Gomez, Halie LaGrange, Sylvia Crater and Grace Moyers notched two hits each.

Trinity 27, Hammond Tech 4 (5 innings)

Trinity’s offense could not be tamed Tuesday evening. Anna Simmons and Kierstin Moody totaled four hits each to lead the Eagles’ high-scoring offense. Alex Altmyer, Chloe Brands and Kendall Jackson added three hits each, and Simmons picked up the win on the mound.

Streator 6, Manteno 5 (8 innings)

The Panthers lost on a heartbreaking walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning. Karlie Wenzel totaled a third of Manteno’s 12 hits with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate. Alyssa Dralle added three hits, one more than teammates Reygan Carlile and Dayli Dwyer.

Wilmington 24, Lisle 3 (4 innings)

Jessica Castle came through for the Wildcats by driving in a team-high six RBIs on three hits, including a homer in the second inning. Jenna Jackson went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and thee RBIs. Grace Burke chipped in three more hits, including a double, and Emily Mason snagged the win on the rubber, allowing two earned runs on five hits in three innings of action.

Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Grant Park 12

The Panthers took it by one run, thanks to a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh. Avery Lenzie and Aspen Lardi led the way for G-SW with two singles and three RBIs each. Jayden Buchanan went the distance on the bump, allowing 11 earned runs on 12 hits to pick up the win in seven innings of action.

Molly Markland went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Dragons at the plate. Delaney Malkowski added two hits, including a double, and Brooke Veldhuizen recorded a triple.

St. Anne 23, Illinois Lutheran 7

The Cardinals were disciplined at the plate by drawing 11 walks. Sophia Torres picked up another win in the circle. Taylor DeYoung totaled a single and a walk. Emma Told added two singles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 1

Savanah Baeza notched five scores, four more than teammates Midori Dotson and Kira Grisham to help lead the Panthers past the Comets. Dotson added four assists. Nicole Stevens, Hannah Smith and Lyndsey Greenquist each tallied an assist.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Peotone 3, Herscher 2

The Blue Devils went the distance before edging the Tigers in penalty kicks. Chloe Grotenhuis scored both of Peotone’s regulation goals, one being unassisted and the other coming off an assist by Danielle Piper. Madison Schroeder, Ashley Renwick, Piper and Carsen Hessler each notched penalty kick goals.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Coal City 3, Streator 2

The Coalers took a 1-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to improve to 2-9 overall. Audrey Cooper notched a team-high two goals, one more than teammate Lynzie Norris.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Watseka Quad

Paxton-Buckley-Loda totaled 67 team points to secure first-place against Central, which finished in second place with 48 points. Watseka finished in third place with 46 points, 11 more than fourth-place Milford-Cissna Park.

Central’s Michael Alberts finished first in shot put. Teammate Brock Spooner added a victory in discus. Caden Perry chipped in two wins in the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. Hunter Davis secured a first-place finish in the 1600-meter distance run.

Watseka’s best individual finish came from Jordan Schroeder, who took second in the 100-meter dash.

Milford-Cissna Park got an individual win from Brad Stock, who finished first in the 110-meter hurdles. Spencer Wells added another win in the 300-meter hurdles.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Watseka Quad

Watseka claimed victory against Central and Milford-Cissna Park in a tri-meet at home, totaling 81 points. Central finished in a distant second with 53 points, followed by Milford-Cissna Park with 35 points.

Kenzie Parsons swept the shot put and discus portions of the event to lead Watseka. Raegan Gooding snagged a win in the long jump, followed by Kourtney Kincade in the high jump. Taylor Stillman secured first-place in the 100-meter hurdles, and Briana Dominguez grabbed the victory in the 1600-meter distance run.

Central got individual victories from Alexis Ward (3200-meter run) and Luscentia Smolinski (800-meter run).

Milford-Cissna Park was led by Hannah Osborn, who took first in four events, including the triple jump, 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and 300-meter hurdles. Jasmin Cullom chipped in a victory in the 400-meter dash.